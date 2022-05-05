Public Notice: City of Yonkers, Industrial Development Agency Public Hearings – Tuesday, May 10, 2022

YONKERS, NY — May 5, 2022 — The Yonkers Industrial Development Agency Will Hold Public Hearings on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 regarding the following:

Warburton Ave Apartments LLC at 3:00 p.m., DST

The Plant Manor LLC at 3:30 p.m., DST

Hearings will be held at:

Yonkers IDA Office

Conference Room – 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200

Yonkers, New York 10701

For assistance please contact 914-509-8651

Please visit: www.yonkersida.com for notices

Link to Notices:

Warburton Ave Apartments LLC

https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/YIDA-5-10-2022-Conifer-Warburton-Notice-of-Public-Hearing-4874-2103-3498-1.pdf

The Plant Manor

https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/YIDA-5-10-2022-The-Plant-Manor-Notice-of-Public-Hearing-2022-4878-2283-4714-1.pdf

SOURCE: Fiona Khan | Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency | 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Tel: 914-509-8651 | Fax: 914-509-8650 | www.yonkersida.com