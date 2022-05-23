PUBLIC NOTICE: Yonkers Economic Development Corp. Board Meeting – Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., DST via Zoom

Public Notice

Yonkers Economic Development Corp.

BOARD MEETING

will be held on

Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 2:00 P.M., DST

Via Zoom

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85006974096?pwd=WjF4SmFZTjFXQU1tSXV0WjVkNGhEZz09

 

Meeting ID: 850 0697 4096

Passcode: 517557

One tap mobile

+16465588656,,85006974096#,,,,*517557# US (New York)

+13017158592,,85006974096#,,,,*517557# US (Washington DC)

 

Dial by your location

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

Meeting ID: 850 0697 4096

Passcode: 517557

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbrKDqCrSu

Please visit::www.yedcorp.com for notices

 

Link to Notices:

Agenda:

 https://yedcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Draft-YEDC-Agenda-5-2022-Agenda-2.pdf

Meeting Materials:

 https://yedcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Meeting-Materials-3.pdf

# # #

SOURCE: Fiona Khan | Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency | 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Tel: 914-509-8651 | Fax: 914-509-8650 | www.yonkersida.com .

 