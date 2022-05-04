Purchase Street Closure May 6 Due to Sewer Repair in Rye, NY

RYE, NY — May 4, 2022 — Beginning May 6, a section of Purchase Street will be closed for work related to the Locust Avenue sewer main replacement. It is anticipated that this phase of the project will take three weeks to complete.

The street closure will be from the Boston Post Road (from the Square House) to Smith Street. The work on both Locust and Purchase Street will take place from 7:30 AM to 4 PM, with the road re-opening to cars in the evening.

The street will be open to pedestrian traffic only during work hours.

Please observe posted detours in the area.

