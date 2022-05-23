Reverse ETL: Four Things You Didn’t Know

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — May 23, 2022 — The world is full of fascinating facts and beautiful whispers of information. There’s always something new to learn, no matter the topic. In the world of technology and data, this is undoubtedly the case. There is always a new stone to be unturned that could lead to an entire network of insights. Reverse ETL is when data is taken from a warehouse and copied or synchronized across an organization’s suite of other operational tools. This includes but is not limited to the many different SaaS programs that brands and companies use to conduct marketing, consumer research, create and run advertising campaigns, and more. This is all made possible through the process of reverse ETL.

Reverse ETL is valuable in and of itself, but the implementation and innovations around reverse ETL go above and beyond the scope of its original designed function.

Synchronizing Data with Reverse ETL

Reverse ETL is the process of synchronizing data stored in a warehouse or string of warehouses across an organization’s operational and SaaS tools system. This means bringing data and real-time analytics to the fingertips of the professionals who can best put them to use. However, with centralized data warehouses, the analytical data that powers decision-making is blocked off by a barrier of entry known as SQL. This is a technical language that many employees outside of technical roles likely won’t understand. In turn, this means they cannot access that data. Removing this barrier between the data and non-technical professionals is a challenge that organizations have been trying to tackle.

Reverse ETL offers an elegant and cohesive solution to the limited access that data warehouses create. By synchronizing data across the organization’s operational and SaaS tools systems, various professionals throughout the entirety of the organization can access the data they need to make informed and data-driven decisions.

This means putting analytics into actions that sales, marketing, advertising, accounting, and customer support teams can take to create more effective strategies with reduced delays.

Reverse ETL Enables Data Automation

Reverse ETL powers more than data synchronization. For data automation, reverse ETL allows companies to streamline processes and information flow. For example, CSV requests are often littered with manual requests. This can cause delays and prove inefficient at times. As with many internal operations, this begs how it can be automated.

Reverse ETL enables this automation of data requests and allows the teams and professionals who need the data most to get it quickly. This boosts efficiency and productivity as delays are minimized and the flow of information is optimized. In addition, with instant results on queries and data requests, professionals can make decisions and pivot strategies with much more agility.

This adds value to an organization looking for new growth and marketing opportunities.

Reverse ETL Enables Operational Analytics

The functionality of reverse ETL doesn’t stop with data automation and synchronization, though. It also enables operational analytics. Operational analytics is putting analytics into action or creating analytic enablement within an organization. In a traditional workflow, the canyon’s size is the communication gap between an analytics report and the useful information that a sales or marketing professional can utilize. Integrating reverse ETL offers a solution, though. Instead of generating a report that other professionals can’t understand or trying to train non-technical professionals on a technical platform, reverse ETL empowers professionals through real-time data accessibility.

Sales professionals, marketing team members, accountants, and other non-technical professionals can generate real-time analytics in specific terms and fields across SaaS and other operational tools and put them into use.

How Reverse ETL Personalizes Customer Experience

The software of reverse ETL also allows for organizations to further customize the customer experience. In e-commerce, this could mean offering discounts to specific groups of users based on the unlikelihood of converting to purchase. Similarly, customers who made a recent purchase can be added to other related or complementary campaigns, tailoring the shopping experience to their individual preferences.

The capability of reverse ETL has changed how organizations approach and view data and continue to evolve.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to reverse ETL, the current capabilities are already proving to be beyond the scope of their original intention. Reverse ETL has led to other innovations in the data and information industry like data activation strategies and has also improved the ability of companies to employ operational analytics successfully. With reverse ETL technology, companies can equip their employees with the live data necessary to make informed decisions.