PINEHURST, NC — May 4, 2022 —

Ladies and Gentlemen, you are looking at the 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Limited (top of the IONIQ line) All Wheel Drive. I encourage you, if you are interested in an electric vehicle, to search this one out, look at it, drive it, and consider it. Knowing my hesitancy in promoting electric vehicle, you might think my encouraging you a bold statement. It is.

Please go to https://www.hyundaiusa.com/us/en/vehicles/ioniq-5/gallery and look at the IONIQ 5 from all aspects. I think you will be as impressed as we were seeing it in real life. And, apparently, we weren’t the only ones impressed – the 2022 IONIQ was awarded the prestigious 2022 World Car of the Year, World Design of the Year, and World Electric Vehicle of the Year. Those are pretty lofty awards in and of themselves, but then we got to drive it – before we knew about the awards – and chances are we would have voted for it too, if given the opportunity.

Quiet, smooth, powerful, and steady were all words that came to mind in looking for descriptive adjectives.

The IONIQ 5 has a couple of features that tell me designers and manufacturers are listening to the buying public. First, full charged, the IONIQ has a 303-mile range. We got the vehicle with 75% charge (they had to drive it here to us) and after day of visiting the grocery store, the post office, and the cleaners, we were only down to 72%, so we plugged in into the 120 V outlet in the carport and let it charge during the night. Next morning, we were up to 84% and we drove it to several local places again that day. I decided to plug it in again in the late afternoon and let it charge all night. Next morning, we were at 94%, so logic says you get around a 10% charge on household current overnight. BUT, Hyundai is working on charging options! There is now an 800V DC charging device that increases the power from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes; a 400V DC charging device that increases the power from10% to 80% in about 25 minutes; and an 240V AC charging device that increases the power from 10% to 100% in 6 hours and 43 minutes, so say overnight. We are not there yet, but these kinds of charging innovations certainly signal that technology is moving in the right direction. A friend in the building trades says there is a movement afoot to put in at least 240 charging stations in every new garage. Is this a good thing? The jury, I am sure, is still out on that one.

Let me say a few words, Johnny…

Driving the Ioniq was amazing. It was powerful, extraordinarily quiet, with an intuitive suspension that made for an incredibly smooth ride. However, when you take your foot of the accelerator, you feel it. The decrease in speed is obvious, almost jerky, but this is something you can resolve as you “become one” with your car and adapt to the highly sensitive pedal.

When we say powerful, that’s a big statement, with acceleration from 1-62 mph in 5.2 seconds—no, not comparable to a race car, but with 446-lb-ft torque in the AWD, and 320 hp in the AWD (as Johnny discusses below), it’s the agility you need to pass a slow car or get onto the highway into a steady stream of traffic.

Some of the all-electric cars we’ve driven are more like golf carts than cars, down to the purr when you start the vehicle, and unless you keep your eyes on the dash, you don’t know whether the car is ready to put into gear or not. Not so with starting the Ioniq. In fact, it “sings” to you when it starts and that’s rather friendly. Thing is, when you press the start/stop button to turn off the vehicle, it really is soundless and sometimes you start the car up again just to be sure you’ve turned it off.

Interior space in this vehicle is incredible. The front seats are roomy, comfortable, and handsomely designed. There’s a leg rest, believe it or not, in the driver’s seat so you can rest your calves, almost like a recliner chair! I wish that front passenger seat had one, too. It would have been lovely.

The second row is surprisingly roomy and the rear storage is impressive. But the thing I loved the most about this truly incredible car is the front panel. It’s, quite simply, “George Jetson” futuristic. And I loved the large, wide touch-screen and how it is set in the panel—probably one of the very best I’ve ever seen. Hyundai calls it “Form + function + future” and that says it all, with pixel-inspired lighting, twin array spoiler, really too cool auto-retracting flush door handles, 20-inch aero wheels, and overall, a beautiful aerodynamic profile with active air flaps. And the sunroof. The Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) 120V charging outlets that supply power inside and outside the car, so you can actually plug in a TV or coffee machine for your camping trip, your laptop, and even charge another EV in an emergency.

​I loved this car, and I would definitely buy one. The only concern I have is not with Hyundai, but with the present state of the country to support all-electric cars. The Ioniq is the perfect car for local driving, maybe even driving as far as a half-hour away. But not any more than that, not with any confidence. The technology has yet to beat the very short-ranges that all-electric motors presently have—200, maybe 240 miles before you have to recharge. Johnny and I drove our car to Charlotte yesterday, about a 2-hour drive. Even though the Ioniq was fully charged, we just didn’t have the confidence that it would make it there and back. Even if we had located a recharging station, it takes hours to pour enough juice to power the car. Have you seen the long lines at power stations in California? So, until things change, this is not a long-distance car and that’s a shame. But for a runabout that suits your city or suburban lifestyle, it can’t be beat. Go ahead, Johnny…

What’s next? Maybe solar powered cars? Dick Tracy is alive and well, and was obviously way ahead of his time. But for now, we obviously have a really good electric vehicle, with some range, with capacity, and with lots of cool features.

Okay, what about the IONIQ itself. How does electric compare with gas operated vehicles on power and more? The IONIQ 5 has 320HP and 446 ft. lbs. of torque, in AWD; that’s excellent. In the SE model, Rear Wheel Drive model (RWD) there is still 225 HP, and that’s good too. How about a top speed of, wait for it, 115 mph? Are you kidding me? And how about 0 -62 in 5.2 seconds in the AWD? Personally, I think these are great comparisons.

There are three models of the IONIQ, the SE, the SEL, and the Limited. The SE starts at $44k, the SEL at $46,250 and the Limited starts at $51,100.

# # #

HYUNDAI DEALERS in the environs of Pinehurst, NC, and Hartsdale, NY: Pinehurst Hyundai 10732 US Hwy 15-501 Southern Pines, NC 28387 Phone: 1-910-684-4041 * * * Central Avenue Hyundai 111 South Central Avenue Hartsdale, NY 10530 Sales: 866-795-6215 Service: 866-319-0134 Parts: 866-675-3504