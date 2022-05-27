Testimony Begets Justice in Racial Discrimination Case

GOSHEN, NY — May 27,2022 — A federal jury of eight citizens awarded two former members of the NY State Police a total of $3.25 million in compensatory damages following an eight-day trial yesterday afternoon in White Plains, NY. The jury found that former State Police Superintendent Joseph D’Amico of Rockland County retaliated against Noel Nelson, who served the State Police for 29 years before his forced retirement in 2013, for filing charges of racial discrimination. The jury also found the Mr. D’Amico retaliated against Seamus Lyons, a decorated and highly regarded state trooper, because Mr. Lyons supported Mr.Nelson’s claim of racial discrimination.

The jury awarded Mr.Lyons $2,000,000 and Mr.Nelson $1,250,000 for economic and emotional losses. The jury also awarded each plaintiff $5,000 in punitive damages against Mr. D’Amico.

Attorneys Christopher Watkins of New Paltz and Michael Sussman of Goshen represented the plaintiffs. Following the verdict, they commented as follows: “The jury heard from fifteen witnesses, interested client using eight called by the State Police. The jury carefully evaluated the testimony’s, deliberating for seven hours, before doing justice. Nothing can ever make up for profound injustice done to our clients, but this verdict certainly goes a long way and sends a clear signal that jurors detest retaliation and can find the truth despite efforts to cover it up.”

For more information, contact Mr. Sussman at 845-294-3991 or Mr. Watkins at 845-204-2250.