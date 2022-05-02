Seniors to Protest: The Bernice Spreckman Community Center on May 3, 2022 at 12Noon for Remaining Closed for 2 Years Since Funding Allocated

  1. This has Tubiolo and Carol written all over it, once again starting problems. Maybe he should stop hiding behind daddy and actually do his job for once. Many residents in my neighborhood are sick of him and his foolish antics. Carol needs to go see a shrink and get over the fact that she’s a nobody!

    2. The tubes needs to focus on county issues, not City community centers Can’t his man Eammon give him the County Legislator 101 course?

  3. Why? The city has been working and spending a lot of money to make the Community Center habitable for all. This is a Community Center that serves seniors. It is not a senior center. Councilman Rubbo, Mayor Spano and Steve Sanssone have been working to get the center ready. Don’t forget we are coming out of a two year pandemic. Things were closed and people couldn’t work.
    The seniors were given the option to use other centers with provided transportation.
    The rabble rousers are at it again with no good reason. This protest is funded by Johnny Limo.

