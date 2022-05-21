Similac Baby Formula Lawsuit for NEC

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — May 21, 2022 — NEC, short for Necrotizing Enterocolitis, is a serious and often deadly intestinal condition that primarily affects premature babies. Symptoms can include vomiting, diarrhea, and a distended abdomen. If left untreated, NEC can lead to sepsis, shock and even death.

Some experts believe it may be caused by an immature immune system or bacteria in the gut. Treatment typically involves antibiotics and surgery to remove damaged tissue.

Sadly, NEC is a common problem among premature infants. It is the second leading cause of death in premature babies after congenital heart defects. However, there are things you can do to help protect your baby from NEC, such as breastfeeding and using probiotics.

If your baby does develop NEC, be sure to seek medical attention right away.

What is NEC?

NEC, or Necrotizing Enterocolitis, is a life-threatening condition affecting pre-term infants. The cause of NEC is not clear, there is a known risk of formula causing NEC risk factor. Scientists believe it may be due to a flaw in the baby’s development in the womb or an infection the baby contracts after birth.

Babies who develop NEC often have trouble breathing and can go into convulsions. They may also suffer from brain damage, leading to cerebral palsy. There is no cure for NEC, but doctors can treat its symptoms and help babies recover as much as possible.

What are the Symptoms of NEC?

The main symptom of NEC is inflammation and death of the tissue in the intestine. This can lead to

fever

severe diarrhea

Vomiting

Bloody stools

Difficulty feeding

Slow weight gain

Lethargy

Seizures

Pale skin

lack of appetite

develop anemia.

What is the Cause of NEC?

NEC, or Necrotizing Enterocolitis, can be caused by various things, but one of the most common causes is feeding a baby formula that is not compatible with their digestive system. When a baby’s intestines cannot break down the formula properly, it can cause inflammation and ultimately necrosis (tissue death).

There is no cure for NEC, but early diagnosis and treatment can help reduce the severity of the disease. NEC can cause sepsis, intestinal perforation, and even death if left untreated.

Scientists believe it may be due to a flaw in the baby’s formula. Premature infants are at risk for developing NEC because their intestines are not yet fully developed. The intestines are responsible for digesting food and removing waste from the body. When the intestines are not working properly, bacteria can build up and cause infection. NEC can lead to tissue death in the intestine and other organs and can often be fatal.

How is NEC treated?

NEC, or necrotizing enterocolitis, is a potentially deadly condition affecting premature infants. The cause of NEC is unknown, but formula feeding has been linked to an increased risk of the condition. Premature infants fed formula are at a higher risk of developing NEC than breastfed ones.

The Lawsuit Against Similac

The lawsuit against Similac, the popular baby formula, is heating up. Parents accuse the company of causing their children to develop necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), a deadly intestinal disease. NEC occurs in premature and low-birth-weight infants and can lead to death in 50% of cases.

Now, personal injury lawyers are getting involved, filing lawsuits against Abbott Laboratories, the maker of Similac. The lawyers allege that Abbott knew about the dangers of its product but did nothing to warn parents. They are seeking compensation for the families who have lost children to NEC.

A group of mothers is suing Abbott Laboratories, the makers of Similac formula, for the personal injury of their children. The lawsuit alleges that the company failed to warn consumers of the risk of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) associated with the use of their product.

The plaintiffs are seeking compensatory and punitive damages from Abbott. They allege that the company knew or should have known about the link between NEC and Similac but did not take adequate steps to warn consumers. One mother says her son was diagnosed with NEC after being fed Similac formula and required surgery to remove part of his intestine.

This is not the first time Abbott has been accused of putting profits ahead of safety. In 2007, it was fined $1.5 billion for illegally marketing its anti-seizure drug Depakote.

Conclusion

NEC most often occurs in premature infants fed formula, not human milk. The Similac baby formula lawsuit for NEC is a serious issue that parents should know about. If you have a child born prematurely and developed NEC, you may be able to file a claim against Abbott Laboratories, the manufacturer of Similac baby formula. Be sure to speak with an experienced attorney to learn more about your legal options.