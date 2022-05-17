City of Yonkers Planning Board Agenda

Michael J. Spano, Mayor – Roman Kozicky, Chairman

YONKERS, NY — May 17, 2022 — Pursuant to New York State Governor Kathy Hochul’s Executive Order 202.1, The City of Yonkers Planning Board is conducting a special meeting on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., DST, as a remote virtual meeting.

The meeting will be recorded and available on the City of Yonkers website after the the conclusion of the meeting. For more information visit www.YonkersNY.gov.

To join the meeting, please visit the city calendar to access the remote virtual meeting information at https://www.YonkersNY.gov/play/city-calendar

Continued Applications

Site Plan Review

1. Site Plan Review for renovations to the Glenwood Power Plant with associated improvements located at: BLOCK: 2635, LOTS: 1, 15 & 19 KNOWN AS 45 WATER GRANT STREET; BLOCK: 2640, LOT: 1 KNOWN AS JFK MARINA & PARK, 46 WATER GRANT STREET; BLOCK: 2125, LOT: 1 KNOWN AS TREVOR PARK, 431 WARBURTON AVENUE;

BLOCK: 2635, LOTS: 1, 15 & 19 KNOWN AS 45 WATER GRANT STREET; BLOCK: 2640, LOT: 1 KNOWN AS JFK MARINA & PARK, 46 WATER GRANT STREET;

BLOCK: 2125, LOT: 1 KNOWN AS TREVOR PARK, 431 WARBURTON AVENUE;

PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

STEVEN ACCINELLI, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL:

A. SEQRA: TYPE I ACTION / COORDINATED REVIEW LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

C. CASE #210030

2. Site Plan Review for a proposed hotel and banquet and catering facility with associated improvements to be known as the “Cliff House” at Alder Manor located at BLOCK: 3515, LOT: 80 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 1097 NORTH BROADWAY PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

SITE PLAN REVIEW

STEVEN ACCINELLI, ESQ., REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION / COORDINATED REVIEW

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

C. CASE #220003

Planning Bureau, Department of Planning & Development

G:DeptPlanning BoardPBD AGENDASAgendas 20222022.05.19 PLBD Special Meeting Agenda – Virtual.docx

# # #

SOURCE: Zachary J. Nersinger | Director, Planning Bureau | City of Yonkers Department of Planning & Development | 87 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 320, Yonkers, NY 10701 | Office: (914) 377-6555