Vedat Gashi: “I’m even more excited about the campaign to win the primary election for New York’s 16th Congressional District on August 23.”

YORKTOWN, NY — May 24, 2022 — “After reviewing the final maps with my family and team, I’m even more excited about the campaign to win the primary election for New York’s 16th Congressional District on August 23. The district lines have changed, but my reason for running has not. We’re focused on bringing our country together to deliver actual progress for everyday New Yorkers. During the redistricting process I’ve met with a wide variety of supporters, and we’ve picked up a number of important endorsements which will be announced soon. As of date we’ve raised over $600,000, maintained a cash-on-hand advantage against the competition and are on track for an even stronger fund-raising total by the end of this quarter. Meanwhile, I’ve actively continued serving my constituents across Westchester as county legislator by lowering taxes, improving infrastructure, securing gasoline tax relief, supporting the Reproductive Health Care Facilities Access Act, approving a measure to combat gender and race-based workplace pay inequality and combating gun violence by requiring warning labels to be posted wherever firearms are sold. My campaign is about ensuring that everyone has a shot at the American dream. My family came to the United States as refugees, and I grew up in the Bronx before moving to Westchester to raise my family. This country gave me a chance, so I will fight to protect working families and expand the middle class. This district deserves a representative who supports President Biden’s agenda, will put progress before posturing and will work hard to get things done. I look forward to continuing my dialogue with residents of the district to learn more about their concerns and share my vision of how we can strengthen our country and create a fairer nation that works for everyone.