YONKERS, NY — May 24, 2022 — Whether you’re a Democrat or Republican, we can all agree that our representatives in Congress shouldn’t be able to use their elected office to gain an unfair advantage and enrich themselves.

Unfortunately, our existing laws don’t do enough to stop members of Congress from engaging in insider trading or prevent conflicts of interest between their responsibility to the public and their personal financial gain. That’s why our representatives must act to ban buying and selling stocks altogether while in office.

76% of Americans, including 78% of Republicans, agree that members of Congress should not be allowed to buy or sell stocks while they are in office.

The American people deserve to know that our elected representatives are looking out for us, not looking to line their pockets.

Sincerely,

Grace Surlak

Yonkers, NY