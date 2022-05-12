Westchester Asian American Democrats Endorse Lisa Do Hofflich for New York State Senate

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — May 12, 2022 — The Westchester Asian American Democrats(WAAD) have endorsed Lisa Do Hofflich for New York State Senate in a unanimous vote by the Executive Board.

”We We are so proud to support Lisa Do Hofflich’s historic race for NY Senate and enthusiastically endorse her campaign. Lisa has been a strong advocate for Westchester residents across the Hudson Valley in her past work for U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and NY Assembly members Amy Paulin and Sandy Galef. She was instrumental in the passage of historic state legislation like the Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act, the Trafficking Victims Protection and Justice Act, and the Walking While Trans bill, which she drafted as a love letter to her daughter. Her work has been widely recognized by New York state making her the best-qualified candidate to win this race. And her run marks a significant place in New York history as she would become the first Asian American woman elected to the state Senate.

“New Yorkers and the AAPI community–the fastest growing population and electorate in the state–need and deserve an experienced leader and fierce advocate like Lisa.”