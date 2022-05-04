BEDFORD HILLS, NY – May 4, 2022 — Welcome to “News & Notes,” where we look at the happenings here in Westchester County…

Did you know that the month of May is named for the Roman goddess Maia, who oversaw the growth of plants? Maia was considered a nurturer and an Earth goddess, just like my wife…so now that I have scored some points I can finish this week’s “Happy Anniversary” edition of “News & Notes.”

Speaking of plants…St. Luke’s in Katonah is holding their annual Plant Patch Sale on Mother’s Day Weekend, May 5-8, 9am-6pm. I do find it a bit easier to buy plants then try to grow them, my green thumb is not what it used to be!

Our sports radio show “The Clubhouse” has returned to Grand Prix NY in Mount Kisco, the venue is very cool, our next shows are May 11 and 25 from 7 to 8pm on WGCH 1490AM, tune-in or stop by, always tons of fun with our crazy crew…

Grab your kids and head over to the Katonah Museum of Art on May 14 from 11:30am to 4:00pm for “Family Day: Fantastical Worlds,” and let your imagination run wild! Join artist Jeila Gueramian as she leads families on an adventure to create unique creatures and fantastical worlds using surprising craft materials. Additional activities around the museum include edible sculptures with Fiddleheads Cooking Studio and mix-and-match gallery games, all ages are welcome.

The great team at the Katonah Bedford Hills Volunteer Ambulance Corps (KBHVAC) has partnered with the AFYA Foundation to curate items that people in Ukraine desperately need. AFYA delivers vital medical supplies and healthcare equipment to clinics and medical facilities in need around the world. More information can be found on the KBHVAC website and the AFYA website.

Congrats and good luck to physical therapist Lize Lubbe, PGA pro Chris Case and Apex Fitness Club as they are looking to help all area golfers with training, lessons and physical therapy at the Apex facility in Cross River, now I can finally slice my drive and not hurt myself…

Our friends at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill have a marvelous May set for shows, May 7, comedian Nick Di Paolo’s; May 13 Orleans “Still the One;” and May 20, the Billy Joel tribute band, Lords of 52nd Street. All performances start at 8 p.m. for more information see https://paramounthudsonvalley.com/

In case you did not know…May is Autism Awareness Month, on Saturday, May 14, BluePath Service Dogs will host their sixth annual walkathon at FDR State Park in Yorktown Heights. The family-friendly fundraiser, held from 10:00am to 1:00pm, will raise funds in support of BluePath’s mission to provide autism service dogs, offering safety, companionship, and opportunities for independence. The walkathon is open to all ages and begins in Lot 4 of FDR State Park. Walkers can choose between a 1.7-mile or 3-mile loop and will have access to food, games, and all-day fun. Attendees can also meet BluePath dogs and learn more about how the nonprofit is creating a better world for children with autism.

Please fly your flag proudly and remember all the veterans who gave their lives so ours could be free, Happy Memorial Day to all!

We would also like to dedicate this week’s column to all the wonderful Mothers out there and hope they a marvelous Mother’s Day…