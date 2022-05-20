Yonkers City Council Meeting Agenda Scheduled for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Tribune Community, Economic Development, Education, Finance, Governance, History, Law, Legal Notice Archive, Legal Notices, Legislation, People, Politics, Yonkers, NY

 

Committee of the Whole … 6:30-7:00 P.M., EDT

City Council Meeting …….. 7:00-7:30 P.M., EDT

Yonkers City Council Meeting conducted at the City Council Chambers – 4th Floor  

YONKERS, NY — May 20, 2022 — Attached please find a copy of the Yonkers City Council Meeting Agenda for this coming Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

05-24-2022 AGENDA001.PDF

SOURCE: Nerissa D. Peña | Second Deputy City Clerk | City of Yonkers | City of Yonkers – City Hall | 40 So. Broadway, Rm 107 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Office:  (914) 377-6020 | Fax: (914) 377-6029