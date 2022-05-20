Yonkers City Council Meeting Agenda Scheduled for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Committee of the Whole … 6:30-7:00 P.M., EDT
City Council Meeting …….. 7:00-7:30 P.M., EDT
Yonkers City Council Meeting conducted at the City Council Chambers – 4th Floor
YONKERS, NY — May 20, 2022 — Attached please find a copy of the Yonkers City Council Meeting Agenda for this coming Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
# # #
SOURCE: Nerissa D. Peña | Second Deputy City Clerk | City of Yonkers | City of Yonkers – City Hall | 40 So. Broadway, Rm 107 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Office: (914) 377-6020 | Fax: (914) 377-6029