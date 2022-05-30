YONKERS,NY — May 30, 2022 — As another Memorial Day approaches, I will never forget as a Yonkers resident and taxpayer, the painting of BLM on a street, next to our War Memorial.It seems our politicians did. Don’t listen to what they say that day, question what they did. BLM represents a self-serving agenda that used the slogan, Black Lives Matter to raise money for family and friends. BLM is a relative of the liberal left Democrats that use people for their own needs. The monument is a tribute to our heroes who died for ALL LIVES, not certain lives. They sacrificed so we wouldn’t have a government like today or an organization that divides people. To all Yonkers administrators and people who stood by as our politicians who accepted the BLM painting, just shows your lack of character. To those who wear the American pin on your jacket or shirt, remove it because you’re a hypocrite. Your silence and lack of courage just shows what your priorities are. I know your the type of person who speaks against BLM to family and friends but not the courage to speak truth to power. You are just a fake and a fraud. To those who write something against the BLM painting, but don’t put their name to it, are no better. They died so you can put your name to something not hide from it.

In closing, I salute and pay tribute to our heroes who fought and paid the ultimate sacrifice. As long as I’m alive I will never forget even though YONKERS did. — Michael Starro

