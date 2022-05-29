Yonkers Police Arrest Gunmen in May 22nd, 2022 Oak Street Daylight Shooting Incident

YONKERS, NY — May 29, 2022 — YONKERS, NY — May 29, 2022 — On Sunday, May 22nd, 2022, at approximately 2:06 PM, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to the area of Oak Street at Elm Street on a call of shots fired with no reported injuries. Upon arrival responding units learned that a gray Honda Civic may have been involved – police located that vehicle parked and unoccupied on Maple Street. Additionally, ballistic evidence – a .380 caliber discharged cartridge casing – was recovered from the area of Oak Street at Ash Street. Police cordoned off the area and initiated a criminal investigation.

Detectives from the Major Case Squad and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene and interviewed subjects and witnesses, recovered and reviewed surveillance video, and processed forensic and ballistic evidence. Investigation yielded that a group of men were congregating in front of the bodega deli located at 150 Elm Street. A gray Honda Civic pulls up to the group and a conversation takes place between the operator of the vehicle and a member of the group. The vehicle then proceeds south on Oak Street and stops before reaching Ash Street. The operator then exits the vehicle, displays a handgun, and fires one shot in the direction of the group; he then discards the handgun thereat and flees the immediate scene. One of the members of the group sees the discarded handgun and runs down the block to take possession of the same. The fired shot struck a parked third-party vehicle; there were no reported injuries in relation to this incident. Surveillance video captured the entirety of the event.

Patrol Officers and Detectives, utilizing all available investigative and technical resources, quickly identified the operator of the vehicle; he was located and placed into custody without incident within an hour of the shooting. Investigators worked to identify and locate the member of the group who took possession of the handgun; he was arrested two days later on May 24th. Investigators believe that the shooting was the result of a dispute between the operator of the vehicle and the men in front of the store, possibly related to group violence.

Commissioner Chris Sapienza stated, “Brazen acts of violence in our communities will be met with bold, swift action by the Yonkers Police; we will never tolerate behavior that endangers our residents and our kids. Let these arrests be a warning to other bad actors: you will be arrested and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The operator of the vehicle is identified as Thomas GIBSON, a 21-year-old resident of Sherwood Avenue this City. The group member who took possession of the handgun is identified as Miguel NEGRON, a 32-year-old resident of Ludlow Street this City.

GIBSON was charged with one count of Attempted Murder 2, a Class B Violent Felony in the New York State Penal; one count of Attempted Assault 1, a Class C Violent Felony in the New York State Penal Law; one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2’, a Class C Violent Felony in the New York State Penal Law; and one count of Reckless Endangerment 1’, a Class D Felony in the New York State Penal Law.

NEGRON was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3’, a Class D Violent Felony in the New York State Penal Law; and Tampering with Physical Evidence, a Class E Felony in the New York State Penal Law.

Both GIBSON and NEGRON were arraigned in Yonkers Criminal Court and remanded to the custody of the Westchester County Jail. GIBSON’s next court date is scheduled for June 3rd; NEGRON’s next court date is scheduled for June 9th. The case is being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office. Additional information may be released as it becomes available.

NOTE: Booking charges are merely accusations and the defendant(s) are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

###

SOURCE: Lieutenant Detective Dean Politopoulos