Yonkers Police Arrest Three Bronx Men for Brazen Jewelry Store Smash and Grab

YONKERS, NY — May 13, 2022 — On Thursday, May 12th, 2022, at approximately 5:20 PM, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to the area of 28 South Broadway, at the Golden Square Jewelry store, on a report of a group of masked men breaking the front window with a sledgehammer; the men then fled the area in a dark SUV. Police were at scene within minutes and canvassing units located the fleeing SUV in the Park Hill neighborhood. Officers pursued the suspect vehicle on local streets before it crashed into a residential home retaining wall on Marshall Road just east of Birch Road. The four occupants abandoned the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot; officers continued to pursue. Two of the suspects were captured within minutes, and a third within an hour as they attempted to escape and conceal themselves in the wooded area adjacent to the Saw Mill River Parkway. A neighborhood perimeter was established in the Park Hill and Tibbetts Park areas as Yonkers Police and Westchester County Police continued to search for the fourth suspect. The scene at 28 South Broadway was cordoned off and a criminal investigation was initiated.
Detectives from the Major Case Squad, Crime Scene Unit, and Digital Forensics Unit responded to the jewelry store and interviewed subjects and witnesses, processed forensic evidence, and recovered surveillance video … <https://youtu.be/
Investigation has yielded that the four perpetrators, all residents of The Bronx, smashed the storefront window of the jewelry store with a crowbar and sledgehammer and removed a large amount of gold and jewelry from the front display, estimated by the storeowner to be worth about $100,000. A store worker attempted to stop the thieves with the same sledgehammer before they fled with some of the stolen items. Police pursued and ultimately apprehended three of the four suspects; the fourth suspect has been identified and additional arrests are anticipated. Investigators identified proceeds from the robbery within the crashed SUV. Detectives further believe that the suspects may have been casing another jewelry store on McLean Avenue earlier. One of the suspects, identified as ALSTON below, provided a false name in an effort to conceal a bench warrant for his arrest in relation to a New York City attempted murder charge in 2019.
Mayor Mike Spano stated, “Thank you to our tireless Yonkers officers who responded swiftly and courageously last night to apprehend the suspects. Let it be a clear, direct message to any and all criminals who think they can undermine our city — we will find you and ensure you are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law so not to terrorize our residents and businesses.”
Police Commissioner Chris Sapienza stated, “The Yonkers Police Department offers no quarter to criminals who engage in this blatant, lawless, and violent behavior. We will commit every resource to track them down, arrest them, and hold them accountable. I applaud the great efforts of our Police Officers, Detectives, and Supervisors, and our partners in the Westchester County Police Department, for apprehending three of the suspects as we close in on the fourth.”
The three arrested suspects are identified as Nykem ALSTON (aka Tyrese Robinson), a 21-year-old resident of the Bronx; Alfred LONG, a 35-year-old resident of The Bronx; and Alexander WILSON, a 21-year-old resident of The Bronx. ALSTON and LONG were each charged last night with Robbery 1, a Class B Violent Felony in the New York State Penal Law; Grand Larceny 2, a Class C Felony in the New York State Penal Law; and Burglary 3, a Class D Felony in the New York State Penal Law. WILSON remains hospitalized in a local area trauma center as a result of the vehicle crash and will be charged in the near future. ALSTON and LONG are expected to be arraigned later today in Yonkers Criminal Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail. The case is being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office. Additional information may be released as it becomes available.
NOTE: Booking charges are merely accusations and the defendant(s) are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
SOURCE: Detective Lieutenant Dean Politopoulos | Yonkers Police Headquarters Communications Officer | Yonkers Police Commissioner Chris Sapienza | 104 South Broadway, Yonkers NY 10701
BLM buddies of Mikey GED Spano.
Mic-Drop on that last post! What say you Shan-ne-ne and ReRun? The silence will be deafening. And to you Fredo, you will never be forgiven for allowing Black Lives Matter to be painted in front of the Veterans Memorial you pandering idiot. Time’s almost up!
Perps in this incident were black males as expected. According to Joe Biden though MAGA are the biggest terrorists in the country. The president and the left will continue to ignore the obvious, which is that black people are the demographic predominantly committing violent crimes in just about every city in the country including Yonkers. Statistics will back that up. So no need to waste any time on that. Most in the democrat party locally, or throughout the country want a lawless society, and they enable these soaring crime rates we are now witnessing at astounding rates. Democrats want police departments defunded, and soft on crime judges and DA’s in place so thugs like these in this particular incident are released with no bail. Democrats also support the real domestic terrorists in this country. Black Lives Matter. This radical left wing organization pretense is to make people believe that black people are still very oppressed. Oppression is not wearing $200 sneakers when the only job you’ve ever had is selling drugs. Oppression is not having a Smartphone with a data plan which you receive no bill for. Oppression is not living in public subsidized housing where you don’t have a utility bill.
Oppression is not having free health insurance for you and your family that’s paid for by working people who can’t afford health insurance for their own families. Oppression is not having multiple national organizations promoting and protecting your race that’s subsidized by federal tax dollars.
Oppression is not having access to a national college fund that supports only your race. Oppression is not having a television network that supports only your race. Oppression is not having the ability to go march against, and “peacefully” protest against anything that triggers you, without worrying about calling out work and the consequences that accompany such act. Oppression is not having as many children as you want, regardless of your employment status, and be able to send them off to daycare or school you don’t pay for. Oppression is not being strongly favored for a job opening with a company even when your personal qualifications are less than other applicants
Where is Ms Williams, Ms Diaz, Ms Pineda-Issacs, Stewart-Cousins, Sayegh-Mayer, Chris Johnson-all of whom are fast with the “racist” word when it is suits their agenda-nothing from the “defund the police” and” disarm the police” Jaamal Bowman one of the biggest anti-white bigots around-to all of the above political cowards who beat the crap out of the Asian female on Riverdale Ave and who shot he Yonkers Police Detective- male blacks.