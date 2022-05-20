Yonkers Police Department Promotes and Appoints FiveMembers During Police Week

YONKERS, NY – May 20, 2022 — Mayor Mike Spano and Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza presided over the Wednesday, May 18 2022 promotion and appointment ceremony which was held in the historic Ceremonial Courtroom in Yonkers City Hall. The Mayor and Commissioner were proud to elevate five members to positions of higher authority and assignments within the Department, and recognize nine prior promotions and appointments. The ceremony was held in the presence of family and friends. Congratulations to all and best wishes on your new assignments!
Promoted to Captain:
Lieutenant Glen Caserta
Promoted to Detective Lieutenant:
Detective Sergeant David Fraszka #20
Promoted to Lieutenant:
Sergeant Jonathan Flood #129
Promoted to Sergeant:
Police Officer Stephen Brown #1138
Appointed Detective:
Police Officer Anthony Cognatello #1055
Recognized for prior promotions and appointments:
First Deputy Chief Joseph Monaco
Deputy Chief Paul Rice
Lieutenant Michael Marello
Detective Sergeant Danny Valentin #103
Detective Sergeant John Viviano #24
Sergeant Thomas Braig #58
Detective Anthony Fico #682
Detective Brian Regan #605
Detective Specialist Jessica Day #678
###
SOURCE: Detective Lieutenant Dean Politopoulos