Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher/Editor, WMU-Cooley Law School Constitutional / Criminal Law Professors Jeffrey Swartz and Brendan Beery, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor, on Westchester On The Level – Thursday, May 26, 2022 – 10am-12Noon EDT,

Listen to the broadcast “Live”or “On Demand” using the following hyperlink: http://tobtr.com/s/12097666 

Share your perspective and/or make inquiry on the issues being discussed by calling 347-205-9201

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — May 26, 2022 — Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire (https://www.facebook.com/groups/YonkersNewswire/)  Publisher/Editor and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune (https://YonkersTribune.com) Publisher/Editor delve into issues specific to Yonkers and adjoining communities.  From 10-11 a.m., DST.

WMU-Cooley Law School Constitutional Professors Jeffrey Swartz and Brendan Beery delve into the historical horror that revealed itself once again, this time, regarding 19 children, ranging in age from 7-10 years old, and two teachers who were killed at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, May 24th. Investigators say that the 18-year-old suspect had a handgun, an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and high-capacity magazines.

The teenager is also suspected of shooting his grandmother prior to the rampage.

Local media report he may have been a high school student in the area. From 11a.m.-12Noon, DST.

Listeners are welcome to make inquiry or comment when staying on topic by calling the broadcast at 347-205-9201.

All callers will be asked to share their first name so that we may address them respectfully.

