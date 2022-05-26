Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris Engages in a Political Update Regarding Ukraine – Friday, May 27, 2022from 10am-12Noon EDT

Listen to the broadcast live via the following hyperlink … http://tobtr.com/s/12097670

Listeners are welcome to make inquiry or comment when staying on topic by calling the broadcast at 347-205-9201.

All callers will be asked to share their first name so that we may address them respectfully.

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — May 27, 2022 — The broadcast opens to Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris׳ update on the continuing crisis in Ukraine and its impact on the world stage with commensurate analysis. From 10am-12Noon DST.

