You’re Invited! 2022 Mount Vernon State of the City Address – May 3, 2022 at 7P.M., DST

Dear Friend,

I am requesting your attendance for our 2022 Mount Vernon State of the City address on May 3, 2022 at 7pm, where I look forward to sharing with you our successes, our blueprint for progress and answering some of your questions.

What have we accomplished in the past year?

Has Mount Vernon become safer?

What programs do we have for our youth and seniors?

How is government working to create a better quality of life with the taxes and fees it collects?

government working to create a better quality of life with the taxes and fees it collects? What is the plan for development in Mount Vernon?

How will we fix our infrastructure issues?

I can’t wait to discuss how we are answering these questions and more during my speech on May 3, 2022 at 7pm.

You can watch it online on the CMVNY Website, YouTube and Facebook.

In Service.

Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard