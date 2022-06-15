2022 Tucson Limited PHEV AWD Automotive Review Driving Me Crazy Duo John and Laurie Wiles

PINEHURST, NC — June 15, 2022 — We have had Tucsons before and they are consistently good, what I call mid-sized, SUV’s. Great room on the inside for passenger and driver, acceptable space for the passengers, and lots of space in the back, especially with the seats down – 74.5 cu.ft of storage to be exact.

BUT, the story is in the engine, the standard features on the Limited Model, and the developing technology, – oh, and the price.

Let’s talk the PHEV part of the title. From Hyundai – “The Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid is like a standard Tucson Hybrid, but with a larger battery that you can charge with a plug at home or a charging station. It also has a much more powerful electric motor, one with 90 horsepower instead of 59.” Plus, “the regenerative braking system charges the battery by using the electric motor to slow the car. The energy stored in the battery then powers the electric motor to help in acceleration, uphill driving and low speed driving.” Hopefully, this tells you why I got more excited about the Tucson.

They have figured out a way to charge the car with something other than just the brakes, given you a way to plug it in to charge the battery, increased the power, put that instant response you get with all electric engines in a vehicle that is both gas and electric. They are making progress people – and it’s good progress.

The charge time on the battery plugged into a 240V outlet is 1.7 hours, shortened time, but remember it is also charging when you are driving. The estimated mileage on gas alone is 35MPG and the combined mileage is 80 MPGe. So, mileage is good. You can only go 33 miles on electric but you don’t just go on electric. It has an ‘eco’ driving mode that is more electric oriented, a ‘smart’ driving mode that is kicking the gasoline engine in more often, a ‘sport’ mode that relies more on the gasoline engine, and a ‘snow’ mode that will lower the gears and kick in the AWD. This is not a scientific evaluation – it is my evaluation from driving it in all modes, see how it felt, what it did, and providing you the laymen’s view. If you are a ‘gear hear’, please check out every thing and develop your own understanding. Back to my point, I like it.

There are two models of the Tucson Plug-In Hybrid, the SEL and the Limited. The SEL is $35,400 and the Limited is $43,200. Both of these are certainly affordable vehicles.

Okay, I have talked about the engine and the evolving technology – all good. Now think about all the standard and wonderful things – both from a Comfort and Convenience standpoint and from a Safety standpoint that we know we can expect on a Hyundai. The Tucson Limited PHEV AWD is LOADED at $43K, and they’re all Standard features.

Let’s start with a Panoramic Sunroof, Premium LED Running, Headlights, Brake Lights, and Tail Lights with High Beam Assist. Then we have Leather Trimmed Power Front Seats, with heating and ventilation. Oh, and there are heated rear seats as well. And don’t forget the leather wrapped, heated Steering Wheel. There’s the Bose Premium Surround Sound System. AM/FM/HD radio with, yes, Sirius XM.

Since Laurie and I are different sizes, I appreciate the Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel and Driver 1 and 2 Memory settings, so I can always hit the button and get the right comfort driving set up for me.

Johnny’s right: I like my steering wheel to ride higher than he does, and I stretch my right leg out more than he does, so the driver’s seat goes back. But that’s neither here or there. This is a marvelous vehicle—and what’s more, it is fully loaded with the exception of the proverbial floor mats ($195) and a spruced-up exterior paint ($400.) For a tad under $43K, Hyundai delivers, once again, real bang-for-your-buck and does it consistently more than almost any other car manufacturer we know.

Recently, Johnny and I have enjoyed test-driving all-electric cars, and if you read our column or listen to our weekly radio show, “Driving Me Crazy” Thursday mornings at 10:00 EST on WESTCHESTER ON THE LEVEL, then you know our position. We have only praise for the cars that are being manufactured, but the battery charging technology is miles behind. Until we have fast-charging electric car stations all over the country (our nearest one is 75 minutes away!) then plugging your car into your home outlet just won’t work. I digress. My point is, the 2022 Tucson Limited PHEV AWD at 80 MPGe is the only effective way a car that facilitates electricity makes any sense at all. Until things change, gas must continue to an energy source to fuel how we drive. And this car presents the perfect solution.

The only thing I can say of a slightly—very slightly—bent is that the gas/electric motor is somewhat more noisy than an all-gas engine and definitely not as quiet as an all-electric. That, my friend, is a very small price to pay for an outstanding, responsive, roomy ride.