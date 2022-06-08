8 Useful Tips You Should Know For Parking in New York City

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — June 15, 2022 — New York is among America’s biggest and busiest cities. You can find countless tourists visiting various attractions like the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty. If you’re planning to visit the city, it would be helpful to know a few tips for parking in New York City.

Not knowing where to park may lead to parking tickets – a waste of your time and money. To help you out, we have compiled 8 useful tips for parking in NYC that will save you the hassle of fighting a parking ticket. Take a look.

Read the Street Signs

This might sound obvious, but you’ll be surprised at how many people don’t bother to read the street signs. When looking for a parking spot, take note of the signs that indicate the parking regulations in that area. These signs usually tell you the days and hours when parking is allowed and any other restrictions.

For instance, some streets have alternate-side parking rules, which means that you can only park on one side of the street on certain days so that the street can be cleaned. If you don’t follow these rules, you’ll likely get a parking ticket.

Use Parking Apps

If you’re having trouble finding a parking spot, there’s no need to drive around in circles anymore. Parking apps will do the work for you. These apps show you the availability of parking spots in real-time, so you know exactly where to go. They also provide other useful information like the rates and duration of parking.

Know Your Options

Aside from on-street parking, New York City also has plenty of off-street parking options, such as garages and parking lots. These are usually more expensive than street parking, but they’re a good option if you can’t find a spot on the street.

Park Smart

If your car is going to be parked for a long time, it’s best to choose a spot that’s not in a high-traffic area. Not only will this reduce the likelihood of your car being hit by another vehicle, but it will also save you from getting parking tickets. Cars that are parked in high-traffic areas are more likely to be ticketed for blocking the flow of traffic.

Be Careful of No Parking Zones

Some areas in New York City have “No Parking” zones, which are usually indicated by red or white signs. These areas are off-limits to all vehicles, so it’s best to avoid them entirely. You’ll get a hefty fine if you’re caught parking in a No-Parking zone.

Pay Your Parking Tickets

If you do get a parking ticket, make sure to pay it within the allotted time. If you don’t, the fine will increase, and your car may be towed.

Fight Your Parking Tickets

If you feel that you’ve been unjustly given a parking ticket, you can always fight it. You can do this by going to the Traffic Violations Bureau or by sending a written protest to the NYC Department of Finance. You may also use the WinIt app (https://www.appwinit.com/) to fight a parking or speeding ticket.

Follow the Rules

The best way to avoid getting a parking ticket is simply following the rules. Read the signs, know your options, and be careful where you park. If you do all of these things, you can avoid getting a parking ticket, and you’ll be able to enjoy your time in the city.

Final Word

It’s best to be aware of the parking rules in New York to avoid getting a parking ticket. Following the above tips will help you explore NYC without worrying about getting a parking ticket. Still have questions? Ask us in the comments!