A Guide to Supporting Team USA at the World Cup

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — June 1, 2022 — The United States soccer team continued their impressive improvement by securing a place at the FIFA 2022 World Cup. The competition will be staged for the first time in the Arab World, with Qatar welcoming the soccer-playing world for a month of unmissable action. The opening ceremony will be on 21 November, with the final on 18 December, and the best Vegas sportsbooks are offering odds on the winner.

The World Cup is usually a summer competition, but the heat experienced in Qatar during June and July makes playing soccer outdoors and even watching soccer dangerous. Agreements were made to move the games to November and December, making every effort to keep the fans and players as cool as possible while inside the stadium. This will be one of the most challenging international soccer tournaments we’ve ever seen.

Team USA have made it to the finals and are here on merit but are they good enough to make history by lifting the trophy? The leading online betting apps don’t believe so, with traders writing off Team USA before a ball has been kicked. How will America perform on the big stage in front of the watching world? This article investigates their chances.

Recent Form

The USA haven’t been in the best of form of late, and they suffered a 2-0 defeat at Costa Rica earlier this year. It was a match Team USA were favorites to win, but it was the underdogs that took the lead thanks to an opening goal from Juan Pablo Vargas early in the second half. Anthony Contreras added a second on the hour mark to ensure the victory. It was a tough outing for the beaten team, one that reminded fans how much work still needs to be done to bring this side up to scratch.

America did have more joy in matches before that surprise defeat to Costa Rica, beating Panama 5-1 and Honduras 3-0 while picking up a decent draw against Mexico. The USA did suffer another upset back in January when losing 2-0 against Canada, with whom they will share the hosting of the 2026 World Cup.

Christian Pulisic was his team’s best performer during the winter and spring months, and he scored one goal in that easy win over Honduras and then netted a “hat trick” in that victory over Panama. He will be an important player for the nation when their World Cup adventure gets underway, and Pulisic will be asked by the fans and coaches to score the goals needed to take the USA through to the groups.

Group Stages

Team USA were dropped into Group B, where they’ll share a section with England and Iran. There is one final place to be decided, with Scotland, Wales and Ukraine involved in a three-way playoff to fill the remaining slot. The war in Ukraine has disrupted the qualifiers, and despite postponing the match in Glasgow for a few months, it remains to be seen whether Ukraine will be in a position to field a team against Scotland. The winner of Scotland v Ukraine will play Wales in Cardiff, and the winner of that match will progress to the World Cup, taking up that place in Group B.

USA open their group campaign against the team yet to qualify with that opener on November 21st with a 22:00 GMT kickoff advertised, although that is subject to change. They then play England on matchday two, and that’s an opportunity to cause an upset, although most pundits have that marked down as a strong win for the Three Lions. The group concludes on November 29th when the USA battle Iran, and that’s a match they should win.

Betting Odds

The outright betting odds have Brazil as the favorites to win the World Cup, with the Samba Boys just ahead of France, England and Argentina. Further down the list is the USA, who don’t stand a chance of lifting the trophy, according to the bookies.

A better bet may be to support the USA to qualify from the group. The best two teams in the league progress, and if the group goes as planned with England finishing on top, the USA could sneak into the runners up place.