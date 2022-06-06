Bill to Shut Down the Puppy Mill Pipeline Line Gains Passage in Albany

Awaits Governor Kathy Hochul’s Signature

ALBANY, NY — NYS Assembly officially voted 133-16 to shut down the puppy mill pipeline in NYS on Friday, June 3, 2022, which will prohibit pet stores from selling dogs, cats, and rabbits!!

New York State is beyond grateful that the New York Legislature has passed S.1130/A.4283. This groundbreaking bill is a powerful signal to the abusive puppy mill industry that cruelty has no place in the Empire State. Thank you to everyone who called, emailed, visited their legislators’ offices and spread the word about this bill. You did it!

Thank you to Assembly Member Linda Rosenthal and Senator Michael Gianaris for championing this historic bill. This bipartisan legislation echoes the wishes of compassionate voters throughout New York State and sends a resounding message to commercial dog, cat, and rabbit breeders that our state’s pet stores will no longer be an avenue for their cruelty. We also want to thank our incredible coalition partners at the ASPCA, HSUS, NYSAPF, CAPS, ALDF and the NYC Bar Association’s Animal Law Committee!

As we now call on Governor Hochul to quickly sign it into law, the whole team here at Voters For Animal Rights (VFAR) wanted to take this moment to acknowledge all of your efforts. Thousands of dogs, cats, and rabbits will be saved from the cruel breeding mill industry because of your hard work.

Thank you.

SOURCE: Voters for Animal Right