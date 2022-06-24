BREAKING NEWS: Yonkers Public School 10 Evacuated as 19 Guns Found in Rooftop of Adjacent Building

YONKERS, NY — June 24, 2022 — Yonkers Police Department on the scene in search of any armaments within school property. YPD evacuated the school and police are on the scene in search of any guns or contraband on school property. Yonkers Police Department have apprehended the people who dumped the bag of guns now in custody. 

The Hezitorial Reality: Yonkers Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Edwin M. Quezada Said to Have Refused to Review the Security Capacity of the School District By Hezi Aris

 

 

