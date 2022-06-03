Cold Spring Mayor Kathleen Foley Endorses Dana Levenberg for Assembly

Foley joins Putnam County Legislator Nancy Montgomery in rallying support for Levenberg in Philipstown

COLD SPRING, NY — June 3, 2022 — Cold Spring Mayor Kathleen Foley has announced her support for Ossining Town Supervisor Dana Levenberg in the 95th Assembly District race. Citing Levenberg’s experience working with Assemblywoman Sandy Galef delivering critical resources to the area, she made the case that Levenberg is the candidate best prepared to serve the district.

Foley said, “Experience matters. The candidates in this race agree on many of their positions, but their achievements are very different. Throughout her years as Sandy Galef’s chief of staff, Dana Levenberg worked side by side with our stellar Assembly Member to deliver state funding for important projects in Cold Spring and Philipstown. As Town Supervisor in Ossining, she understands and fosters direct democracy and knows just how hard it is to balance local budgets while delivering high quality services. Dana gets local government, and she believes in strengthening and improving local communities. I am excited by the prospect of having Dana as Cold Spring’s partner in the State Assembly, and I am eager to work hard with her to get good things done for our Village.”

Foley joins Putnam County Legislator Nancy Montgomery, another prominent supporter of Levenberg in Philipstown. Montgomery was an early supporter of Levenberg’s candidacy, stating, “For me, the choice is clear. Dana is the Assembly candidate with the strongest understanding of the issues unique to Philipstown. With her knowledge and experience, I know we can trust her to deliver on our priorities.”

Of all of the candidates in the 95th Assembly race, Levenberg has the greatest number of endorsements from individuals and organizations within the district. She also counts current Assemblywoman Sandy Galef, State Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick, Chair of the Westchester County Board of Legislators Catherine Borgia among her supporters, and was unanimously endorsed by the Ossining Town Democratic Committee earlier this year. Levenberg has also attracted significant support in Peekskill in the past few weeks, despite running against two Peekskill residents. Peekskill Mayor Vivian McKenzie, Deputy Mayor Patricia Riley, and former Mayor André Rainey have all endorsed Levenberg’s candidacy.

“I am so grateful for this recognition of my experience and my potential as a state legislator,” said Levenberg. “I have worked very hard over the years for communities in this district, through my work in Assemblywoman Sandy Galef’s office and other regional initiatives and organizations. If elected, I will continue to work hard and deliver results for Philipstown and all the municipalities in the 95th Assembly District.”