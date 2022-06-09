Driving Me Crazy Duo John and Laurie Wiles Review the 2022 KIA EV6 GT-Line AWD, Yonkers Newswire Publisher/Editor Brian Harrod, and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – Thursday, June 9, 2022 from 10am-12Noon DST

Listen to the broadcast “Live”or “On Demand” using the following hyperlink: http://tobtr.com/s/12105551

Share your perspective and/or make inquiry on the issues being discussed by calling 347-205-9201

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — June 9, 2022 — The Thursday broadcast begins with John and Laurie Wiles, the Driving Me Crazy Duo’s review of the 2022 KIA EV6 GT-Line AWD. From 10-10:30am, DST.

Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire (https://www.facebook.com/groups/YonkersNewswire/) Publisher/Editor delves into issues specific to Yonkers and adjoining communities. From 10:30-11:30 a.m., DST.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune (https://YonkersTribune.com) Publisher/Editor follows thereafter presenting the latest updates regarding Russia’s continuing assault in its war to undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence, among other international concerns. From 11:30 a.m.-12Noon, DST.