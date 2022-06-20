Environmental Policy & Protection Committee Meeting June 21st 4:00PM

YONKERS, NY — June 19, 2022 — On behalf of Majority Leader Tasha Diaz, please be advised that an Environmental Policy & Protection Committee Meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. in the Yonkers City Council Chambers.
Agenda Items:
- A Local Law amending Chapter 58 of the Code of the City of Yonkers, titled “Housing and Building Maintenance Code” in regard to indoor asthma allergen hazards in multiple dwellings.
- A Resolution of the City Council of Yonkers supporting energy choice and reducing energy costs for Yonkers residents and all New Yorkers by urging the New York State Senate and Assembly to oppose Senate Bill S-6843A, S-8198 and Assembly Bill A-8431, A-9329 that would reduce energy choices and increase energy costs in all of New York State by completely eliminating the use of safe clean natural gas for home heating and cooking.
- Any additional items that may properly come before this Committee.
SOURCE: Nerissa D. Peña | Second Deputy City Clerk |City of Yonkers | City of Yonkers – City Hall | 40 So. Broadway, Rm 107 | Yonkers, NY 10701 |Office: (914)377-6020 | Fax: (914)377-6029