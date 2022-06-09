First New Community / Youth Facility in Nearly 60 Years Coming to Mount Vernon, New York

The Mount Vernon Tribune Edition

Development Team Announce RFEI for New 11,400 Sq. Ft. Youth Facility to Benefit Mount Vernon Residents

MOUNT VERNON, NY — June 9, 2022 – Community conscious developers The NRP Group, Grandview Consulting Group, and Forward Thinkers Development LLC are proud to announce the release of a Request for Expression of Interest (RFEI) for non-profits to submit management and program ideas for an approximate 11,400 square foot future youth/community facility to benefit Mount Vernon, New York residents. Located within the Mount Vernon West area, this facility will be the first of its kind in the area and the first youth/community facility built in Mount Vernon in several generations. We, as the aforementioned co-developers, are seeking experienced and qualified partners in this ground-breaking project that will serve as a positive seismic shift for both the community of Mount Vernon West, and the broader communities of the City of Mount Vernon, NY.

For informational purposes, and not subject to the RFEI, this youth facility will be part of a larger, fully approved 315-unit housing development that will include educational and recreational spaces. As part of our vision and long-term goal, this project will seek to engender an environment of community-based housing, recreation, and education. In accordance with our commitment to the future of Mount Vernon, we are focused on building the skills of today’s youth and residents for emerging opportunities. Along with city leaders, the surrounding community, we envision part of this community / youth space to be utilized as a gymnasium, multipurpose classroom, office, and safe learning space.

Innovative projects do not develop in isolation, and this will require a coordinated effort in the spirit of a public and private partnership. We are strongly encouraging the participation of non-profits and other qualified service providers of community enrichment programs. Any and all interested are advised that there will be two info-sessions on the following dates and times:

First Info Session via Zoom

On June 13, 2022 @ 2 P.M., EDT

Second Info Session, In-Person

On June 28th, 2022 @ 2 P.M., EDT

11 West Prospect Avenue, 3rd Floor

Mount Vernon, NY 10550

Please register for the abovementioned sessions by emailing mvwesthub@gmail.com. All necessary information regarding submission requirements, instructions, and qualifications can be found at mvwesthub.com. Qualified service providers are advised that all questions and inquiries regarding the RFEI should be submitted to mvwesthub@gmail.com, no later than July 11th, 2022. All RFEI respondents are advised that submissions are due no later than July 18th, 2022 at 5 P.M., EST. RFEI submissions and inquiries can be entered on the online form located at mvwesthub.com. PDF formats are available for download. Please join us and together we can make a better tomorrow by starting today.

