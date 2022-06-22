ZURICH, SWITZERLAND — June 22, 2022 —This week, I continue to discuss the memoirs by John Boehner, the former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. A point that he repeatedly emphasizes throughout the book is the importance for a political leader to have outstanding staff. Some politicians yell at their staff, humiliate them, or throw things against the wall in their offices. As an external consultant, I am of course being treated differently, but I have witnessed a fair share of such behavior myself.
(C) 2022, Louis Perron.