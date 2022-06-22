Great Congressional Leaders Have Great Staff
By Dr. Louis Perron

Dr. Louis Perron

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND — June 22, 2022 —This week, I continue to discuss the memoirs by John Boehner, the former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. A point that he repeatedly emphasizes throughout the book is the importance for a political leader to have outstanding staff. Some politicians yell at their staff, humiliate them, or throw things against the wall in their offices. As an external consultant, I am of course being treated differently, but I have witnessed a fair share of such behavior myself.

Boehner says, however, that a member of parliament is only as good as his staff is (usually including a chief of staff, a scheduler, as well as communication, and legislative people). It is a point that is often glossed over in other biographies as they focus on the respective principal in question. It is however true that staff is key for a congressional leadership office to function at full potential and get meaningful legislation done.
Dr. Louis Perron is an internationally renowned expert in winning elections. During the past years, he has won dozens of election and referendum campaigns in various countries.

(C) 2022, Louis Perron.

