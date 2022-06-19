John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., International/National Political Analyst/Pundit, Ron Matten, Yonkers Republican Politician, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Monday, June 20, 2022 from 10am-12Noon, EST

Listen to the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” using the following hyperlink that is specific to today’s broadcast: http://tobtr.com/s/12111908

Listeners are welcome to make inquiry or comment when staying on topic.

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

All callers are asked to share their first name so that we may refer to those who call respectfully.

Subjects to be discussed are defined herein.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — June 20, 2022 — We open Monday’s Blog Talk Radio broadcast with John Bailey, Publisher / Editor of the White Plains CitizeNetReporter.

Sunday, June 19th marked the second time that Juneteenth was celebrated in Westchester County. It was however in Galveston, Texas, on the morning of June 19, 1865, more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation that the freedom of the enslaved people there were freed. Does America know, much less remember its history now 157 years after the fact? Does it matter? Does America recognize what keeps us divided and what may bring us together? Review of the latest Covid-19 infection rate and question if the most recent variants are making an informed behavioral impact on those people succumbing to infection, including some that have been inoculated. From 10-10:30am, EST

Michael Edelman, International / National Political Analyst / Pundit shares his insight on the following issues / concerns.

The Washington Post reports that the Jan. 6 Committee will seek an interview with Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, a conservative activist, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. eMail correspondence between former White House lawyer John Eastman have revealed that her efforts to overturn the 2020 election was more extensive than previously known. The New York Times report that a day after the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault illustrated the serious danger that rioters posed to former Vice-President Mike Pence, former President Donald J. Trump criticized him for refusing to interfere with the Electoral College certification of the 2020 presidential contest. Mr. Trump said that “Mike did not have the courage to act” in trying to unilaterally reject the Electoral College votes that were being cast for Joseph R. Biden Jr. This, despite Trump being repeatedly advised that Mr. Pence had no power to block the certification and that doing so would violate the law. Even so, Trump continues his harangue. More Americans say former President Trump should face criminal charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a new poll. The ABC News/Ipsos survey published on Sunday found that 58 percent of respondents said that Trump should be criminally charged, while 40 percent of respondents said that Trump should not face charges. is the survey result indicative of the political divide among the national populace or is the public better able to discern what transpired and are now placing blame of Mr. Trump? From 10:30-11am, EST.

Yonkers Republican politician Ron Matten examines the ideological prospects for the Republican Party on the hyperlocal, city, county, state, and national demeanor as the nation re-evaluates the economy, the political rhetoric, and reflects upon the political dogma that resonates among voters. We attempt to recognize the fissures that divide society and the commonality that may inform, define, perhaps redefine the political divide. Do present circumstances inform our future? Has the political division waned? Has it expanded? Is there a common catalyst? From 11-11:30am, EST.

The final segment is presented by Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris and is an introspective over the most recent news regarding The Yonkers Board of Education failing to engage in a security review of the Yonkers Public Schools District. Learning that even those people who have the authority to carry a weapon legally are not permitted to do so on the grounds of any of the Yonkers Public Schools, as they are similarly not permitted to do so at Yonkers City Hall. Yonkers Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Edwin Quezada has shared no plan(s) for certifying security best practices that assure safety of all attending YPS property. At issue is why it is permitted. From 11:30am – 12Noon, EST.