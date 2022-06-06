John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., International/National Political Analyst/Pundit, Yonkers Republican Politican Ron Matten, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Monday, June 6, 2022 from 10am-12Noon, DST

Listen to the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” using the following hyperlink that is specific to today’s broadcast: http://tobtr.com/s/12101688

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — June 6, 2022 — We open Monday’s Blog Talk Radio broadcast with John Bailey, Publisher/Editor of the White Plains CitizeNetReporter.

John Bailey reports that the Center for Disease Control (CDC) is urging the return to mask-wearing indoors in Westchester, Suffolk, Nassau, Putnam, Orange and Sullivan Counties. Westchester County averaged 370 new cases of Covid a day over the last 7 days, more than double the next most covid-infectious county, Orange, which averaged 124; Sullivan County averaged 28; and Putnam averaged 29. For the record Rockland, Nassau County, and Suffolk Counties on Long Island have been consistently the most Covid-infectious areas in the New York metropolitan area. Over the last 7 days according to the New York Covid-19 tracker, Nassau County has averaged 605 a day for its population of 1,355,090 and Suffolk averaged 597 a day from its 1,525,290 population. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul’s Covid-19 infection rate continue to be inconsistently tabulated for public knowledge which undermines the gravity the pandemic has exacted on society. At issue is why the lack of consistency in revealing the numbers? Is there benefit to not knowing? At issue is what is that benefit? The baby formula shortage became known when bacteria traced to Abbot Laboratories in Sturgis, Michigan. The shutdown was in February; it is now June 6. The sterilization of the plant has only begin a few days ago. Considering the shortage, why is are additional personnel not being hired to more quickly ameliorate the shortage post haste? White Plains School District has engaged is the re-examination of security protocols in light of the Uvalde, Texas Elementary School killings. Is government and police demeanor a false narrative that has exacted the loss of our progeny where the response with will be feigned anguish and loss with no relevant and studied future conduct? Should there be a template of conduct that is pertinent to every community across the nation? This while Yonkers Superintendent of Schools Dr. Edwin Quezada has refused to engage in a study regarding protocol that would best serve the safety of students, principals, teachers, nurses, and ancillary staff. The Yonkers Board of Education Board of Trustees, Superintendent Quezada’s “boss” must coerce Dr. Quezada to engage in such a study, yet barring that, he must be dismissed without a pension for being dismissive of the safety of all individuals that attend the Yonkers Public School District and its individual school. This action must be exacted immediately. From 10-10:30 a.m., DST. The New York State Senate and New York State Assembly approved legislation sponsored by Senator Andrea Stewart Cousins and Assemblyman Tom Abinanti that will generate additional revenue for the Town of Greenburgh, whose Superintendent Paul Feiner, Esq., a long-time proponent has at long last been heard by the powers that be in the the New York State capitol, Albany.

Michael Edelman, International/National Political Analyst/Pundit shares his insight on a panoply of issues.

The Hill reports that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) has been demonized by the Republican Party hierarchy, who have chastised here with respect to the findings of the House January 6 Committee which will begin to stir a sleepy nation from its present slumber. Ex-compatriots have defined her conduct as that of a Quisling. She stands firm in expressing that the public hearings on Thursday—will rouse a sleepy nation from its complacency in time to preserve this republic. Cheney has defined the insurrection “an ongoing threat. … People must watch, and they must understand how easily our democratic system can unravel if we don’t defend it.”

The Daily Kos suggests is is pertinent that every news outlet start assigning blame for mass shootings where is belongs: “A well regulated Militia.” It is because American constitutional law has a single sentence that courts have said gives every American the right to purchase these weapons. Although that sentence ends by declaring “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed,” It begins with the words “A well regulated Militia.” It is because American constitutional law has a single sentence that courts have said gives every American the right to purchase these weapons. Although that sentence ends by declaring “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed,” It begins with the words “A well regulated Militia.” EXAMPLES BELOW …

Well Regulated Militia attacks young children at Texas school, 19 students and two teachers shot dead Lone Well Regulated Militia gunman attacks Buffalo supermarket: executes 10 in cold blood, wounds 3 more High school in Parkland Florida attacked by Well Regulated Militia gunman — 17 dead, 17 injured, shooter arrested TRAGEDY IN CONNECTICUT: Well Regulated Militia gunman storms elementary school: 20 dead children, six dead teachers Well Regulated Militia unleashes carnage at Texas Walmart: 23 dead, 23 wounded — shooter targets Hispanics

Yonkers Republican Politician Ron Matten.

The final segment is presented by Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris and is an introspective over the most recent news regarding The Yonkers Board of Education, specifically regard Yonkers Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Edwin Quezada refusing to engage in a security review of the YPS District’s ability to maintain a secure environment throughout the district so as to avoid death by an intruder(s) on school property of students, principals, nurses, counselors, and ancillary staff. Time permitting, the balance of this segment will be an update into the continuing war by Russia against the Ukraine. From 11am – 12Noon, DST.