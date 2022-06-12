John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst/Pundit, Robert Kesten, Executive Director of the People’s Movement for Human Rights Learning (PDHRE.org), and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris Regarding the Latest Domestic/International News – June 13, 2022 – From10am-12Noon, EST

Listen to the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” using the following hyperlink that is specific to the June 13, 2022nd broadcast: http://tobtr.com/s/12105553.

Listeners are welcome to make inquiry or comment when staying on topic.

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

All callers are asked to share their first name so that we may refer to those who call respectfully!

Subjects to be discussed are defined herein.

LEWISBORO, NY, PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — June 13, 2022 — We open today’s Blog Talk Radio broadcast with John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNet Reporter Publisher/Editor. From 10-10:30am DST.

The female / male barometer measuring accomplishment and prowess postulates greater equality among the genders, albeit seemingly only in the form of professed linguistic skills, not in reality. Language may assuage some, but the reality is that not much as changed. We make inquiry why that is, while language suggests equality and opportunity is balanced by one’s capacity. Perhaps a study of how capacity is accomplished may be in order. If women and men are equal an]d are endowed with equal capacity why are there differences in pay scale, positions of power, even respect. White Plains Police Department warn of “distraction larcenies”: on Central Avenue and describe how it is perpetrated and the “best practice” to protect yourself from such circumstances. We learn best precautionary practice. From 10-10:30am, EST.

Michael Edelman, Esq., national political analyst/pundit defines the takeaway regarding recent circumstances and circumstances.

Michael Edelman, Esq., national political analyst/pundit defines the takeaway regarding recent circumstances and circumstances. The cost of a gallon of gas has topped $5 a gallon. It is prominently emerging as the chief domestic political threat to the Biden administration ahead of the midterm elections. Do options to ameliorate escalating prices exist? If so, what are they? If not, what may be anticipated a logical outcome? Video of former White House adviser Ivanka Trump shown on June 9 at the House select committee hearing investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack in Washington revealed that she believed Attorney General Barr; “It affected my perspective … so I accepted what he was saying.” Former Pres. Trump said his daughter ‘checked out’ after investigators showed her accepting that his election fraud claims were false As the testimony unfolds, will the historical perspective exclusively rest on its findings? Can the nation expect any premonitions of what the nation may need to be aware of as the future so as not to suffer another assault on the capacity of the nation to maintain its governance as a Democracy? How did the nation relinquish its oath to the U.S. Constitution and replace their allegiance to then President Trump. Did Trump himself in undermining the election process by his invitation regarding a “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild! From 10:30-11am EST.

Robert Kesten is the Executive Director of the People’s Movement for Human Rights Learning (PDHRE.org) that was founded in 1988 by Shulamith Koenig. They are an independent, international, non-profit organization working on human rights globally. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights is the backbone of their work. It consists of 30 Articles beginning with “All human beings are born free and equal.” We learn the issues that have long undermined the inculcation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Columnist, Carrie Seidman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune did a column in February on their efforts. (Protecting Democracy Means Standing Up For Human Rights (heraldtribune.com). At issue is whether a nation of diverse people can and is desirous to adopt the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as the backbone of their being. Can such tenets be adopted in peace and respect of fellow human beings? Can such concepts be adopted without an educated populace hungering to accommodate one another? Where are these concepts taught? Can the 30 Articles beginning with “All human beings are born free and equal” having gained adoption by an esoteric group continue to grow? How can that be accomplished? What is the template that presently escapes us? From 11-11:30am EST

The final segment is presented by Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris and is an introspective over the most recent hyperlocal, national and international news with commensurate analysis. From 11:30am – 12Noon EST