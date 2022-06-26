John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst/Pundit, Robert Kesten, Executive Director of the People’s Movement for Human Rights Learning (PDHRE.org), and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris Regarding the Latest Domestic/International News – June 27, 2022 – From 10am-12Noon

Listen to the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” using the following hyperlink that is specific to the June 27, 2022nd broadcast: http://tobtr.com/s/12113284.

Listeners are welcome to make inquiry or comment when staying on topic.

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

All callers are asked to share their first name so that we may refer to those who call respectfully!

Subjects to be discussed are defined herein.

LEWISBORO, NY, PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — June 27, 2022 — We open today’s Blog Talk Radio broadcast with John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNet Reporter Publisher/Editor. From 10-10:30am.

NYS Governor Kathy Hochul said, “I will do everything in my power to protect New Yorkers. Just weeks after the white supremacist act of terror in Buffalo, we moved swiftly to pass a landmark, nation-leading legislative package to strengthen our gun safety laws. The comprehensive, 10-bill package prevents those under the age of 21 from purchasing semiautomatic rifles, expands the Red Flag Law, puts restrictions on the sale of body armor and provides new tools for law enforcement. Gov. Hochul said, “Following this week’s flawed decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, my team is working around the clock to explore every possible action, and we are convening an extraordinary session of the New York State legislature on June 30 to pass new gun safety legislation. White Plains Police Department warn of “distraction larcenies”: on Central Avenue and describe how it is perpetrated and the “best practice” to protect yourself from such circumstances. We learn best precautionary practice.

Michael Edelman, Esq., national political analyst/pundit defines the takeaway regarding recent circumstances and circumstances.

The January 1973 ruling by the U.S.Supreme Court Roe v. Wade was a landmark decision in which the Court ruled that the Constitution of the United States generally protects a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion. Roe v. Wade was overturned this past Friday and thereby deems that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said the landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. a) Thomas wrote that those rulings “were demonstrably erroneous decisions.” b) The cases Thomas citorn asunder? ed are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the Supreme Court said married couples have the right to obtain contraceptives; c)Lawerence v. Texas, which established the right to engage in private sexual acts; d) and Obergefell v. Hodges, which said there is a right to same-sex marriage. Is the new demeanor of the court a premonition of what may unfold as issues of gay rights, transgender, Indigenous People’s rights, people of color, believers of faith anathema to others also on the horizon. Has the United States Supreme Court undermined the integrity once defined as a democratic Republic?

The Pledge of Allegiance: “I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I will bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform work of national importance under civilian direction when required by the law; and that I take this obligation freely without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God.”

Can the nation find solace in this outcome or has the gauntlet been sounded that will tear the nation apart into states that will become “nations” and thereby eviscerating the U.S.A. as we presently know it to have been; united as “one nation, under God, indivisible”. How did the nation relinquish its oath to the U.S.From 10:30-11am EST.

Robert Kesten is the Executive Director of the People’s Movement for Human Rights Learning (PDHRE.org) that was founded in 1988 by Shulamith Koenig. The movement is an independent, international, non-profit organization working on human rights globally. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights is the backbone of their work. It consists of 30 Articles beginning with “All human beings are born free and equal.” We learn the issues that have long undermined the inculcation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Columnist, Carrie Seidman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune did a column in February on their efforts. (Protecting Democracy Means Standing Up For Human Rights (heraldtribune.com). At issue is whether a nation of diverse people can and is desirous to adopt the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as the backbone of their being. Can such tenets be adopted in peace and respect of fellow human beings? Can such concepts be adopted without an educated populace hungering to accommodate one another? Where are these concepts taught? Can the 30 Articles beginning with “All human beings are born free and equal” having gained adoption by an esoteric group continue to grow? How can that be accomplished? What is the template that presently escapes us?

Has the U.S. Supreme Court ruling torn asunder and been undermined by its political posture as opposed to “supposed” integrity to which some now espouse was also political. Does the nation understand the political divide and the direction onward which it is seemingly heading? Has the lack of homogeneity ripped us asunder? Is America a failed experiment? From 11-11:30am EST

The final segment is presented by Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris and is an introspective over the most recent hyperlocal, national and international news with commensurate analysis. From 11:30am – 12Noon EST