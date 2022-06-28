Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard Negotiates What is Believed to Be the Lowest Gas Prices in the State of New York

Exclusively for Mount Vernon Residents

MOUNT VERNON, NY — June 28, 2022– Responding to the crisis at the fuel pump that challenges so many local families, Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard has negotiated an innovative public-private partnership to bring the lowest gas prices in the state exclusively to Mount Vernon residents.

This unique cost-savings opportunity will allow Mount Vernon residents to receive discounted gas from one of New York’s premiere fuel operators on a special Blast Off Into Summer Savings event in the city. On Sunday, July 3rd,2022 from 1:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. residents will be able to fuel their weekend driving excursions with discounted gas. Residents must pre-register for this unique public-private partnership which will offset rapidly rising household expenses.

“On the eve of our nation’s birthday, I’m declaring independence from ridiculous gas prices for Mount Vernon residents,” said Mayor Patterson-Howard. “Our public-private partnership delivers real savings at the pump to a community suffering from high fuel prices and inflation. Everyone should come out and fill up. You don’t have to stay home this summer. Get out and see this great county of Westchester, this great state of New York, this wonderful country of ours!”

The City’s strategic partner in this special event is Atlantis Management Group, one of the leading gasoline service station developers, motor fuel distributors and brokers in the Northeast, which is headquartered in the City of Mount Vernon.

“Our home is Mount Vernon and we’re honored to help residents right here in this City, and to partner with Mayor Patterson-Howard to put money back in residents’ pocketbooks. We believe this will be the start of an important strategic partnership to give back to Mount Vernon and improve the quality of life in the place our company calls home,” said Tumay Basaranlar, Chief Executive Officer of Atlantis Management Group.

Many households with two working people commuting daily and running errands can spend as much as $400 on gas a month – just to get to work, take the kids to soccer, visit Grandma, and run the necessary errands,” said Mayor Patterson-Howard. “This is a city of working households. We know the price of gas hits hard, and rather than wait for Washington, we’re doing something about it directly.”

The “Huge Discount on Gas Blast Off Into Summer Savings” event is a test pilot event as Mayor Patterson-Howard continues discussions with Atlantis to extend the discount exclusively for Mount Vernon residents beyond July 3rd. Registration for the event will open online on Wednesday, June 29,2022 at 8:30 a.m. and can be accessed at www.cmvny.com. Mount Vernon residency is required to receive the savings and additional requirements are listed on the city’s website

# # #

SOURCE: Timothy Allen, City of Mount Vernon Director of Communications