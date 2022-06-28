Mount Vernon Man Shot Early Monday Morning

MOUNT VERNON, NY — June 28, 2022 — Upon arrival officers discovered 32 year old Anthony Reese, suffering from a single gunshot wound to his upper left leg. Reese told responding officers that he had been at 133 South 4th Avenue, Mangoville, in the basement when he was shot.

Detectives and Officers responded to Mangoville which had been locked upon their arrival however inside staff ultimately opened the door. Upon gaining entrance to the basement location they discovered what appeared to be an illegal social club, replete with a bar and seating.

No suspects nor witnesses have presently come forward. Mount Vernon Police Department ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the MVPD Detective Division at 914-665-2510. All calls will remain confidential. People may also anonymously submit a “Text-A-Tip” to the Mount Vernon Police Department by texting “MVPD” and your tip to 847411.

SOURCE: Timothy Allen, City of Mount Vernon Director of Communications

