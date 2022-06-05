Mount Vernon Polide Investigating Early Morning Domestic Murder-Suicide

MOUNT VERNON, NY — June 5, 2022 — At approximately 5:49 a.m., MVPD responded to a home on South 14th Avenue to investigate a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, two people were located, deceased, from apparent gunshot wounds. Three minors, who were in the home at the time, were located in a nearby residence with family members. At this time, MVPD does not believe there are any ongoing threats to the public.

Anyone that may have information about this incident, contact the Police Department at 914-665-2510.