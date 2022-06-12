WHITE PLAINS, NY — June 12, 2022 — As District Attorney, my number one priority is enhancing the public safety of Westchester County by getting guns off the streets. In light of the horrific mass shootings in New York and around the country, as well as the tragic shootings we see too often in our own communities, I released a comprehensive five-point plan for gun safety this week.

This plan captures much of what we have been doing since I took office, but will help laser focus us to use the full force of the DA’s office to prevent gun violence and enforce New York’s strong gun laws as effectively as possible:

Getting Guns Off Our Streets. Through coordinated operations with our law enforcement partners to seize guns, gun buybacks, and tracing the origins of seized guns. Sharing intelligence and data with federal, state and local law enforcement partners.

Prosecuting Gun Crimes. All crimes involving guns and gun violence are aggressively investigated and prosecuted. This includes cracking down on untraceable “ghost guns,” and prosecuting those who make threats of violence.

Promoting Safe Firearm Storage and Red Flag Law Education. To reduce accidental deaths, suicides and guns getting into the hands of people who will use them criminally, we are expanding training and usage of Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs), as well as safe storage through the BE SMART program. For the first time ever, we are tracking the number of ERPOs. We are also holding a community forum on gun safety and talking to PTAs across the county.

Early Intervention and Mental Health. Working with the Westchester County Department of Mental Health and other partners, we are focusing on diversion for first time, non-violent misdemeanor offenders through the Fresh Start program and will be launching a misdemeanor mental health court later this year. The goal of both of these programs is to help prevent people with mental health issues from becoming violent offenders down the road.

Fighting Extremism. Collaboration with county organizations and law enforcement to help identify extremism in our communities. Our Crime Strategies Center will monitor social media and an investigator will be embedded with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force for the first time in nearly a decade.

As the mother of two school-aged children in Westchester, this fight against gun violence is personal. My office will never stop working as hard as possible to stop gun violence and hold perpetrators accountable.

I am grateful to the hardworking women and men of law enforcement, advocacy groups like Moms Demand and other agencies dedicated to this mission, and to helping victims of gun crimes. And I am grateful for your support as we continue the fight against gun violence.