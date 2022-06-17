Nader Sayegh, Esq., NYS Assemblyman (AD-90-Yonkers) and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor, on Westchester On The Level – Friday, June 17, 2022 – 10am-12Noon EST

Listen to the broadcast live via the following hyperlink … http://tobtr.com/s/12111131 

Listeners are welcome to make inquiry or comment when staying on topic by calling the broadcast at 347-205-9201.

All callers will be asked to share their first name so that we may address them respectfully.

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — June 17, 2022 — The broadcast opens to New York State Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (AD-90-Yonkers, NY) speaking to legislation he sponsored and/or co-sponsored that was responsive to the public’s protections and interests: issues such as baby formula availability concerns, adult diaper legislation, and legislation regarding people who do not comply with qualifying to buy and carry a gun. From 10-11 a.m., EST.

Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris׳ update on hyperlocal concerns: Yonkers Public Schools security, and the continuing crisis in Ukraine and its impact on the world stage with commensurate analysis. From 11a.m. -12Noon EST

