Nader Sayegh, Esq., NYS Assemblyman (AD-90-Yonkers), Brendan Beery, WMU-Cooley Law School – U.S. Constitutional Law Professor, Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor, Vedat Gashi, Congressional District 16 Candidate on Westchester On The Level – Friday, June 10, 2022 : 10am-12Noon EDT

Listen to the broadcast live via the following hyperlink … http://tobtr.com/s/12105552

Listeners are welcome to make inquiry or comment when staying on topic by calling the broadcast at 347-205-9201.

All callers will be asked to share their first name so that we may address them respectfully.

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — June 10, 2022 — The broadcast opens to New York State Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (AD-90-Yonkers, NY) speaking to legislation he sponsored and/or co-sponsored that was responsive to the public’s protections and interests. From 10-10:30 a.m., EDT.

Brendan Beery, WMU-Cooley Law School Professor specializing in U.S. Constitutional Law unpacks some of the issues that have been gleaned from over 11 months and more than 1,000 interviews by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. From 10:30-11 a.m., EDT.

*SPECIAL NOTE: The first hearing will have aired Thursday, June 9, at 8 p.m. Eastern. The second will be held Monday, June 13th, at 10 a.m., EDT. There is also a hearing Wednesday, June 15th at 10 a.m., EDT Eastern, and potentially more not yet divulged.

Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris׳ update on hyperlocal concerns: Yonkers Public Schools security, the first new community / youth facility in nearly 60 years coming to Mount Vernon, NY, and the continuing crisis in Ukraine and its impact on the world stage with commensurate analysis. From 11-11:30 a.m., EDT

Vedat Gashi, a Real Estate Attorney, a Westchester County Board Legislator (Democrat) representing Yorktown is vying to represent the 16th Congressional District and thereby challenging Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) in New York’s June primary. Gashi, a real estate attorney and Westchester County Board Legislator in Yorktown, has cast himself as a moderate alternative to Bowman. From 11:30 a.m.-12 Noon, EDT.