Oren M. Levin-Waldman, Socio-Economic Research Scholar; Max Micallef, a Democratic Socialist Queer Rights Activist; and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 10am-12Noon ET

NEWARK, NJ, and YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — June 29, 2022 — The broadcast opens to Socio-Economic Research Scholar Oren M. Levin-Waldman of Econ Labor (https://www.econlabor.com/) who discusses his most recent essay – “Has the Supreme Court Ended Equality?” Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the following hyperlink – “http://tobtr.com/s/12114872” this Wednesday, June 29, 2022. He can be heard every second Wednesday morning from 10-11am, ET on the Westchester On the Level radio broadcast.

Listeners are welcome to share their inquiry with respect to the topic of the subject discussed. The call-in number to the broadcast is 1-347-205-9201. When calling, whether asking a question or sharing your perspective, you will be asked to reveal your first name so that you may be addressed respectfully.

Max Micallef follows thereafter. A contributor to Medium, an open platform where readers find dynamic thinking, and where expert and undiscovered voices can share their writing on any topic. Max defines himself a Democratic socialist Queer Rights Activist who is sexually liberated and uplifts mental health. We engage in discussion regarding a panoply of issues/concerns. From 11-11:30am ET.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor follows with hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis during the closing half-hour. From 11:30am-12Noon, ET.