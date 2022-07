Planning Board to Conduct a Regular Meeting on July 13, 2022 at Saunders Technical High School at 5:30 p.m.

PLANNING BOARD AGENDA

THE CITY OF YONKERS PLANNING BOARD IS CONDUCTING A REGULAR MEETING ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 13, 2022, AT 5:30 P.M. LOCATED AT SAUNDERS TECHNICAL AND TRADE HIGH SCHOOL, 183 PALMER ROAD, YONKERS, NY 10701.

ANY MATTER REQUIRING A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HEARD AFTER 7:00 P.M. AGENDA ITEMS MAY BE TAKEN OUT OF ORDER AS THE BOARD DEEMS NECESSARY.

THIS MEETING WILL BE TELEVISED AND A RECORDING WILL BE AVAILABLE ON THE CITY WEBSITE. FOR INFORMATION PLEASE VISIT WWW.YONKERSNY.GOV.

MINUTES:

CONTINUED APPLICATIONS:

1. MINUTES OF THE REGULAR PLANNING BOARD MEETING HELD ON JUNE 8, 2022.

SITE PLAN REVIEW

2. SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR A NEW CHICK-FIL-A RESTAURANT WITH DRIVE- THRU, OUTDOOR DINING, AND ASSOCIATED SITE IMPROVEMENTS AT BLOCK: 4309, LOTS: 8 & 12.13 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 2205 CENTRAL PARK AVENUE AND 10 ROXBURY DRIVE, ZONED “BR” DISTRICT, PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

MARK BLANCHARD, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

C. CASE #210028

3. SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR A PROPOSED ROOF DECK PARKING CANOPY STRUCTURE AT BLOCK 2015, LOTS 95 & 100, ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 10 WOODWORTH AVENUE, ZONED “D-IRT” DISTRICT, PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

KYLE PUSTOLA, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

C. CASE #220021

SITE PLAN REVIEW

PLANNING BOARD AGENDA

PLANNING BOARD AGENDA

ZONE MAP & 4. ZONING

ORDINANCE AMENDMENTS

SEQRA REVIEW FOR AMS YONKERS DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT ZONING PETITION REFERRAL FROM THE YONKERS CITY COUNCIL FOR AMENDMENTS TO THE ZONING MAP AND ZONING ORDINANCE AFFECTING THE REAL PROPERTIES COMMONLY KNOWN AS THE “TEUTONIA HALL SITE”, THE “CHICKEN ISLAND SITE” AND THE “NORTH BROADWAY SITE” AS DESIGNATED ON THE TAX MAP OF THE CITY OF YONKERS AS:

BLOCK: 512 LOT: 11 KNOWN AS 41 BUENA VISTA AVENUE BLOCK: 485, LOT: 1 KNOWN AS 20 PALISADE AVENUE

BLOCK: 475, LOT: 51 KNOWN AS 32 JOHN STREET

BLOCK: 2018, LOT: 8 KNOWN AS 7 OVERLOOK TERRACE BLOCK: 2018, LOT: 12 KNOWN AS 15 OVERLOOK TERRACE BLOCK: 2018, LOT: 16.18 KNOWN AS 23 OVERLOOK TERRACE BLOCK: 2018, LOT: 20 KNOWN AS 14 OVERLOOK TERRACE BLOCK: 2018, LOT: 25 KNOWN AS 12 OVERLOOK TERRACE BLOCK: 2018, LOT: 48 (PART) KNOWN AS 14 NORTH BROADWAY BLOCK: 2018, LOT 50 KNOWN AS 16 NORTH BROADWAY BLOCK: 2018, LOT: 51 KNOWN AS 18 NORTH BROADWAY BLOCK: 2018, LOT: 56 KNOWN AS 28 NORTH BROADWAY BLOCK: 2018, LOT: 57 KNOWN AS 30-32 NORTH BROADWAY BLOCK: 2018, LOT: 67 KNOWN AS 50 NORTH BROADWAY BLOCK: 2018, LOT: 71 KNOWN AS 2 BALDWIN PLACE

BLOCK: 2018, LOT: 75 KNOWN AS 10 BALDWIN PLACE BLOCK: 2018, LOT: 79 KNOWN AS 18 BALDWIN PLACE

MARK WEINGARTEN, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: TYPE I ACTION / COORDINATED REVIEW LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. CASE #200052

SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR A 98-UNIT, 6-STORY RESIDENTIAL APARTMENT BUILDING WITH ASSOCIATED SITE IMPROVEMENTS TO BE KNOWN AS “LOCUST HILL ESTATES” AT BLOCK: 2020, LOTS 1, 7 & 11 ON THE PROPERTIES KNOWN AS 43, 53 & 57 LOCUST HILL AVENUE, ZONED “A” DISTRICT, PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

STEVEN ACCINELLI, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION, COORDINATE REVIEW LEAD AGENCY: ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS (5774)

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

C. CASE #220017

SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR A 94-UNIT, 6-STORY AFFORDABLE SENIOR HOUSING APARTMENT BUILDING WITH ASSOCIATED SITE IMPROVEMENTS LOCATED AT:

BLOCK: 2115, LOTS 34 – 38, KNOWN AS 255 – 247 WOODWORTH AVENUE, BLOCK: 2116, LOTS 16 – 32, KNOWN AS 248 – 262-A WOODWORTH AVENUE, 32 POINT STREET, AND 321 – 305 WARBURTON AVENUE

ZONED “A” DISTRICT, PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

STEVEN ACCINELLI, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION, COORDINATED REVIEW LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

C. CASE #220020

SITE PLAN 5. REVIEW

SITE PLAN 6. REVIEW

PLANNING BOARD AGENDA

PLANNING BOARD AGENDA

SITE PLAN 7. REVIEW

SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR A 16-UNIT, 5-STORY RESIDENTIAL APARTMENT BUILDING WITH ASSOCIATED SITE IMPROVEMENTS AT BLOCK: 2121, LOT 17 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 409 WARBURTON AVENUE, ZONED “M” DISTRICT, PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

SHANIN BADALY, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS (5775)

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

C. CASE #220019

SEQRA REVIEW OF THE PROJECT KNOWN AS GLENWOOD HILL MANOR AND A ZONING PETITION FOR A PROPOSED ZONE MAP CHANGE FROM “M” DISTRICT TO “A” DISTRICT FOR THE PROPERTIES DESIGNATED ON THE TAX MAP OF THE CITY OF YONKERS AS BLOCK 2171, LOTS 29 – 41, 43 & 44 COMMONLY KNOWN AS 273 – 297 GLENWOOD AVENUE, 146 LAKE AVENUE, AND 164 LAKE AVENUE, PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 43 OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

NEIL ALEXANDER, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: TYPE 1 ACTION/COORDINATED REVIEW LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

C. CASE #220016

ZONE MAP 8. CHANGE

NEW APPLICATIONS:

SITE PLAN REVIEW

9. SITE PLAN AMENDMENT REVIEW FOR PROPOSED SITE IMPROVEMENTS AT THE UPS DISTRIBUTION FACILITY AT BLOCK: 4038, LOTS 101, 301, AND 401 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 555 TUCKAHOE ROAD, ZONED “CM” DISTRICT, PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

JANET GIRIS, ESQ., REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

C. CASE #220024

10. SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR A NEW GROUND SIGN FOR THE RESIDENCE INN AT BLOCK: 3455, LOT 80 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 7 EXECUTIVE BOULEVARD, ZONED “PEP” DISTRICT, PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

CAD SIGNS, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

C. CASE #220027

SITE PLAN REVIEW

PLANNING BOARD AGENDA

PLANNING BOARD AGENDA

SITE PLAN 11. REVIEW

SITE PLAN AMENDMENT REVIEW FOR THE RESIDENTIAL APARTMENT BUILDING KNOWN AS TOWER 4 OF MONARCH AT RIDGE HILL WITH ASSOCIATED SITE IMPROVEMENTS AT BLOCK: 407, LOT 9 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 601 RIDGE HILL BOULEVARD, ZONED “PMD” DISTRICT PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

DAVID STEINMETZ, ESQ., REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

C. CASE #220025

SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR A NEW WAREHOUSE BUILDING WITH ASSOCIATED SITE IMPROVEMENTS AT BLOCK: 3245, LOTS 47, 475 AND 477 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 1100 SAW MILL RIVER ROAD, ZONED “CM” DISTRICT, PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

DAVID OLIVEIRA, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

C. CASE #220026

REFERRAL FROM THE YONKERS CITY COUNCIL FOR A JOINT PETITION BY THE YONKERS INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AGENCY, YONKERS WATERFRONT PROPERTIES, LLC, AND HUDSON NORTH, LLC FOR THE DEDICATION OF A PORTION OF WELLS AVENUE BETWEEN ALEXANDER STREET AND BLOCK 2605, LOT 73 AND BLOCK 2600, LOT 45, PURSUANT TO SECTION C21-2 OF THE YONKERS CITY CHARTER.

MICHAEL CURTI, ESQ., REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

B. PLANNING BOARD RECOMMENDATION

C. CASE #220028

REFERRAL FROM THE YONKERS CITY COUNCIL FOR A JOINT PETITION

BY THE YONKERS INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AGENCY, YONKERS WATERFRONT PROPERTIES, LLC, AND HUDSON NORTH, LLC FOR THE DEDICATION OF A PORTION OF ALEXANDER STREET SOUTH LYING BETWEEN CERTAIN LANDS OF METRO NORTH AND BLOCK 2600, LOT 45 ON THE OFFICIAL ASSESSMENT MAP OF THE CITY OF YONKERS;

A PORTION OF DOCK STREET LYING BE1WEEN BLOCK 2600, LOT 45 AND BLOCK 2600, LOT 35 ON THE OFFICIAL ASSESSMENT MAP OF THE CITY OF YONKERS; AND PEENE LANE LYING BE1WEEN BLOCK 2600, LOT 45 AND BLOCK 2600, LOT 77, PURSUANT TO § C21-2 OF THE YONKERS CITY CHARTER.

MICHAEL CURTI, ESQ., REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

B. PLANNING BOARD RECOMMENDATION

C. CASE #220029

SITE PLAN 12. REVIEW

OFFICIAL MAP 13. ACTION

OFFICIAL MAP 13. ACTION

PLANNING BOARD AGENDA

SUBDIVISION 14. PLAT REVIEW

PLANNING BOARD AGENDA

REVIEW OF A PRELIMINARY SUBDIVISION PLAT FOR FIVE (5) NEW LOTS IN THE S-50 DISTRICT AT BLOCK 211; LOTS 60 & 62 ON THE PROPERTIES KNOWN AS 220 & 230 GLENBROOK AVENUE, ZONED “S-50” DISTRICT, PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 46 OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

COREY SALOMONE, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B PUBLIC HEARING CLOSED C. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW D. CASE #210047

REQUEST FOR AN AMENDMENT TO A SPECIAL USE PERMIT FOR AN EXISTING PLANNED URBAN REDEVELOPMENT (PUR) AT BLOCK 2094, LOTS 1, 3, 40, 56; BLOCK 2095, LOT 33; AND BLOCK 2096, LOT 33, ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS COTTAGE PLACE GARDENS PHASE 6, ZONED “M” DISTRICT, PURSUANT TO ARTICLE VII AND ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

JANET GIRIS, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION/COORDINATED REVIEW LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PUBLIC HEARING CLOSED

C. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

D. CASE# 220012

SITE PLAN REVIEW / SPECIAL USE PERMIT

15.

OTHER BUSINESS:

CORRESPONDENCE

HELD OVER APPLICATIONS FOR FURTHER REVIEW:

1. 470 NEPPERHAN AVE, BLOCK 2073, LOT 1, CASE #200038 – HELD OVER PENDING ZBA REVIEW.

2. 146 TUCKAHOE RD, BLOCK 2305, LOT 23 (GAS STATION WITH CONVENIENCE STORE, SPECIAL USE PERMIT), CASE# 200060 – HELD OVER PENDING REVISED PLANS, PUBLIC HEARING REMAINS OPEN.

3. 1200 NEPPERHAN AVE, BLOCK 3182, LOT 10 (MCDONALD’S 24 HOUR USE, SPECIAL USE PERMIT), CASE# 210011 – HELD OVER PENDING REVISIONS, PUBLIC HEARING REMAINS OPEN.

4. 29 WELLS AVE, BLOCK 2009, LOT 1, BUILDING #4 (COMMISSARY), CASE #220005 – HELD OVER PENDING ZBA REVIEW.

5. 167 SAW MILL RIVER ROAD, BLOCK 2183, LOT 10 (U-HAUL SELF STORAGE), CASE 220009 – HELD OVER PENDING ZBA REVIEW.

SOURCE: Dider D. Monteiro, Planning Technician, City of Yonkers, Planning Bureau.