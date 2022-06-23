Public Notice: City of Yonkers, Industrial Development Agency – Public Hearing

PUBLIC HEARING

Will be held:

Monday, June 27, 202

For the following

ST. CLAIR DEVELOPMENT LLC at 3:00 p.m.

Hearing will be held:

                                                               Yonkers IDA Office

Conference Room – 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200

Yonkers, New York 10701

For assistance please contact 914-509-8651

Please visit: www.yonkersida.com for notices

Link to Notices:

https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/YIDA-St.-Clair-Notice-of-Public-Hearing-4893-2941-2131-1.pdf

# # #

SOURCE: Fiona Khan | Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency | 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Tel: 914-509-8651 | Fax: 914-509-8650 | www.yonkersida.com