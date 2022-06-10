Public Notice: Yonkers Larkin Garage Inc. – Regular Board of Directors Meeting Will Be Held on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. – Via Zoom

YLG

Yonkers Larkin Garage Inc.

Public Notice

Yonkers Larkin Garage Inc.

Regular Board of Directors Meeting

 

will be held on

Monday, June 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

Via Zoom

 

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83987414802?pwd=Wm9jTndhaUEwb1J3d1ZUUXBNbWgwZz09

 

Meeting ID: 839 8741 4802

Passcode: 284672

One tap mobile

+16465588656,,83987414802#,,,,*284672# US (New York)

+13017158592,,83987414802#,,,,*284672# US (Washington DC)

Dial by your location

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kkAnXfFzD

           # # #

SOURCE: Fiona Khan| Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency | 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Tel: 914-509-8651 | Fax: 914-509-8650.