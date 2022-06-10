YLG
Yonkers Larkin Garage Inc.
Public Notice
Yonkers Larkin Garage Inc.
Regular Board of Directors Meeting
will be held on
Monday, June 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
Via Zoom
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83987414802?pwd=Wm9jTndhaUEwb1J3d1ZUUXBNbWgwZz09
Meeting ID: 839 8741 4802
Passcode: 284672
One tap mobile
+16465588656,,83987414802#,,,,*284672# US (New York)
+13017158592,,83987414802#,,,,*284672# US (Washington DC)
Dial by your location
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
Meeting ID: 839 8741 4802
Passcode: 284672
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kkAnXfFzD
# # #
SOURCE: Fiona Khan| Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency | 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Tel: 914-509-8651 | Fax: 914-509-8650.