GLSEN Lower Hudson Valley Statement Towards Senator Shelley Mayer’s Intentional Inaction

GLSEN Lower Husdon Valley holds four out of five current NYS Legislative Priorities that must go through the State Senate Education Committee. These bills, specifically the “LGBTQI-Inclusive Curriculum Bill” and the “TGNCNB Anti-Discrimination Requirements in Schools Bill” were heavily advocated for this session alongside our partner organizations including EqualityNY, the New Pride Agenda, and State Legislative Sponsors including Senator Jackson and Senator Hoylman. The one person who stood in the way of making these crucial bills NYS law was State Senate Education Committee Chair Shelley Mayer.

We have reached out and given policy material to Senator Mayer’s Office regarding our bill priorities on multiple occasions and have yet to hear back. It is the sole power of the Chair to bring these bills forward for a Committee vote. Shelley, though having been an LGBTQ+ ally in the past, has shown otherwise by single-handedly keeping these bills stagnant. Ranking Member of the Committee Senator James Tedisco reiterated this point by replying to our concerns, “I will certainly review the legislation and keep your thoughts in mind… however, only the Chair can bring it forward for a vote and move it out of Committee.”

“To have a State Senator in our tri-county purview, who we believed was advocating for our needs in Albany, hold such important measures back, is quite frankly, heartbreaking. As Florida and other states continue to attack our trans and nonbinary youth, passing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ laws attempting to erase LGBTQ+ history, we believed New York State could have shown the country that we are not to be complicit in such personal violations. Bare minimum, Shelley could have put these bills to a vote so we could have those votes on record, but she intentionally chose not to. This is all on her.”

– Max Micallef, Political Advisor, GLSEN Lower Hudson Valley

Everyone should be given the chance and ability to correct their wrongs. We all need to be able to learn and grow. GLSEN Lower Hudson Valley asks Senator Shelley Mayer to respond to our massive, and rightful disappointment. We also ask the Senator to explain why she chose to reverse her allyship toward the LGBTQ+ community through these specific bills she, alone, held from a vote. Regardless, we move forward, and we will not stop fighting for our LGBTQ+ youth and educators. This with an emphasis on the school districts Shelley has supposedly advocated for including Yonkers, Port Chester, East Chester, Mamaroneck, Rye, Harrison, and all schools within NYS as a whole. Happy Pride Month.

GLSEN Lower Hudson Valley is a chapter of GLSEN, a national organization fighting in our communities for every student’s right to a safe, supportive education. GLSEN Lower Hudson Valley is a grassroots initiative, ensuring safe schools for all K-12 students within Westchester, Rockland, and Putnam Counties, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression. By organizing around LGBTQ-affirming public policy, planning teacher trainings, and hosting events for students, educators, parents, and allies, we play an important role in bringing crucial programs and visions right to where we live, work, and learn; for all.