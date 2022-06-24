Statement from Gov. Kathy Hochul Following Meeting with Mayors of New York’s Largest Cities Regarding Concealed Carry Decision

ALBANY, NY, BUFFALO, NY, NEW YORK CITY, NY, ROCHESTER, NY, SYRACUSE, NY, and YONKERS, NY — June 23, 2022 — “In the wake of the Supreme Court’s reckless and reprehensible decision on NYSRPA v. Bruen, I convened the Mayors of New York’s six largest cities — Albany, Buffalo, New York City, Rochester, Syracuse, and Yonkers — to discuss the impact of the decision and the policy options we are considering. Mayors are on the front lines of the fight against gun violence, and they are critical partners in our work to keep New Yorkers safe. We will continue to stay in close communication to ensure that our response is strategic and unified.

“My team has been preparing for this decision and exploring every possible action, and we are in discussions with the legislature about our legislative options. We are not powerless, and we will do everything in our power to protect New Yorkers.”

