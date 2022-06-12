The Celebration of Religious Freedom With Dr. Ammir Rabadi, M.D.

Celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Ecumenical Patriarchy in the United States of America took place this past week in the Republic of Türkiye. A visit with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of the Eastern Orthodox Church in Constantinople, Türkiye, was the highlight. This celebration brought many world spiritual leaders together to discuss freedom of religion.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY — June 12, 2022 — The occasion was a celebration of religious freedom world wide. “We came here on a pilgrimage to celebrate the 100 year anniversary of the Greek Orthodox  Archdiocese of America” noted Dr. Rabadi.  The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese was created in 1922 when many Orthodox Christians were forced to evacuate in a population transfer post World War I. Dr. Rabadi expressed that with the war occurring in Ukraine, amid continued religious oppression throughout the world, pilgrimages educating our youth is important to comprehend and thereby understand our beliefs in God and in each other.

Patriarch Bartholomew is the spiritual leader of over 300 million Orthodox Christians world wide. New York Politicians sent proclamations with Dr. Rabadi and salutations to his Holiness Bartholomew.  Yonkers Mayor Spano sent the key to the City of Yonkers with an exclusive invitation to visit the Orthodox Christians in Yonkers, NY. 

Yonkers has six Eastern Orthodox Churches and multiple  respected sister Oriental Churches as well as St. Vladimir’s Theological Orthodox Seminary.

