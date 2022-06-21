“The Constitution Today with WMU-Cooley Law Professors Brendan Beery and Jeff Swartz” “Telling Us What They Really Think”, and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic … Discussion is informed by the hosts/guests

Subjects slated for discussion are defined herein. They are specific to the Tuesday, June 21, 2022nd broadcast which is heard from 10am-12Noon, EST

TAMPA, FL, and YONKERS, NY — June 21, 2022 — “The Constitution Today” segment, hosted by Professors Jeffrey Swartz, former judge/constitutional/criminal lawyer, and Brendan Beery, constitutional lawyer, both of WMU-Cooley Law School’s Tampa, Florida campus, are heard this and every Tuesday morning.

The criminal and constitutional law professors captivate our minds and cajole many gasps as we delight in their introductory segment which they call “Telling Us What They Really Think”, followed by the impact the U.S. Constitution has on our present day. Focus on the growing findings of the Jan. 6 Committee. And the early takeaway an inquisitive audience is gleaning. We learn if their perception of events have changed their understanding of events in one direction or another and what those ramifications will or may or can have on the historical perspective of the “facts” as they unfurled. Has former Vice-President Pence earned respect for upholding his allegiance to the U.S.Constitution? Has former President Trump undermined his believability and integrity by the “facts” America had not been made privy? From 10-11am, EST

SPECIAL NOTE: “The views expressed by Professors Swartz and Beery are their own and are not necessarily the views of the Administration of WMU Cooley Law School or its faculty as a whole.”

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor reviews the latest hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international news and concerns with commensurate analysis. 11am-12Noon, EST.