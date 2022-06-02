The Most Improved Teams Post-NFL Draft

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — June 2,2022 — The highly anticipated 2022 NFL draft is now a few months behind us, giving fans a snapshot of what to expect from their favorite teams during the upcoming season. While it’s impossible to predict with any certainty how a draft pick will perform until they’ve played in a few games, it’s clear some teams have significantly improved their rosters.

Although we’ll have to wait until September before the new season gets underway, many fans are still talking about what draft pick may have a breakout rookie season. Betting is a big part of the NFL fan experience, with many football enthusiasts checking the the NFL betting odds )to see how their favorite teams stack up. We’ll have to wait a few more months to see the impact the picks have on the odds of various teams around the league. In the meantime, let’s take a look at the teams with the most improved roster after the draft.

Buffalo Bills

Bringing balance to their lineup was one of the Buffalo Bills’ main goals during this draft and they accomplished it by successfully adding talent to an already impressive roster. The team’s first-round pick, Kaiir Elam, will complement Tre’Davious White’s standout skills. Moreover, running back James Cook, a solid second-round pick brings new energy and enthusiasm to the offensive category. Plus, Cooks’s versatility, paired with Jamison Crowder, rounds out the team, making them a strong contender for the upcoming season.

Over the past two seasons, Lion’s management has worked to address deficiencies in their roster, and it looks like this year’s draft has allowed them to put the complete an already stacked lineup. A year ago the Lions most talked about draft pick was Penei Sewell, with their first three choices attacking offensive and defensive lines. With the addition of two more players to its defensive line during this year’s draft, they look unstoppable. The team added Aidan Hutchison and their second-round selection Josh Paschal, further improving its defense. It’ll be interesting to see how the two rookies pair up with the Okwara brother and Charles Harris.

Kansas City Chiefs

Contributions from day one are what the Chiefs had in mind when they selected Bryan Cook, Trent McDuffie, Leo Chenal, Skyy Moore, and George Karlaftis during this year’s draft. Moore, McDuffie, and Karlaftis are three of the picks expected to start next season. In contrast, Justin Reid and Juan Thornhill can play rotationally with Cook. Chenal’s skill at playing off the ball adds another dimension lacking in many linebackers, which might make things interesting for the Chiefs and their opponents this upcoming season.

Los Angeles Rams

They may have won this year’s Super Bowl, but that didn’t stop the Rams from looking to improve their roster for next season. The defending champs were one of only two teams since 2009 that didn’t have a first-round draft pick. However, they still added new talent to their roster, using their third-round draft pick to acquire Logan Bruss out of Wisconsin. We’ll have to wait until September to see how Bruss performs. Until then, most Rams fans are wondering if Odell Beckham Jr. will return to the team in 2022.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles traded four picks to the Texans to move up to the 13th overall selection in this year’s draft and improved their offensive and defensive roster with this year’s picks. Former Georgia Bulldog defensive tackle Jordan Davis was their top pick. Davis gained national attention for his impressive record with the Bulldogs, which included 32 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks. The Chuck Bednarik Award plus First-Team All-SEC and First-Team All-American selections were some of the rewards Davis received for his hard work. In addition to Davis, Nokobe Dean was the Eagles’ third-round selection. While many expected Dean to go earlier in the draft, he didn’t, allowing the Eagles’ to pick up the talented linebacker. These draft selections, along with their acquisition of A.J Brown from the Tennessee Titans, place the Eagles high on the list of most improved teams.